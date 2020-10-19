Fascinating Details About Thomas Hayden's Marriage To Jane Fonda

Netflix just released their original true story film The Trial of The Chicago 7. British Academy Award winning actor Eddie Redmayne portrays Tom Hayden, an activist at the center of the film, who orchestrates an anti-Vietnam protest in Chicago, Illinois.

The film portrays the real-life trial of 7 defendants — one of them being Tom Hayden — being charged by the federal government in 1969 for 'conspiracy to incite violence' following the 1968 riots at the Democratic Convention.

Tom Hayden's depiction has piqued the interest in the activist's personal life, including Tom Hayden's marriage to Jane Fonda.

Here's what we know about their 17-year marriage.

Thomas Emmet Hayden was born on December 11, 1939, in Royal Oak Michigan making him a Sagittarius. He was an American author and activist in the 1960s. He was the co-founder of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), which he was president for in 1962-1963. He was the newspaper's editor-in-chief at The University of Michigan.

Hayden also became a Freedom Rider who fought for the rights of Black people in the South. Hayden also got into electoral politics when he challenged California's Senator John Tunney in the 1976 primaries. Hayden served as a Democrat in California's assembly from 1982-1992 and in the State Senate from 1992-2000.

Tom Hayden's marriage to Jane Fonda spanned more than 15 years.

Jane Fonda announced in December of 1972 that she was divorcing her current husband, Roger Vadim, and that she planned to marry Tom Hayden. The two immediately clicked together since they both staunch anti-Vietnam war activists and anti-war activists, in general. In January of 1973, they wed.

Hayden and Fonda were a political couple. They produced several anti-war films and worked with fellow activist Bruce Gilbert. At the same time, Fonda started her aerobic empire to help raise money for Hayden's left-wing political events.

The couple also used their house as a political mix-and-mingle center for young Hollywood. Hayden and Fonda's powerful political relationship didn't last; though. They got divorced in 1990 after 17 years of marriage. It was reported the two split because Hayden fell in love with another woman, "I didn’t know that pain could be so bad," Fonda said of the split.

Tom Hayden died in October 2016 and Tom Hayden's funeral was held in February 2017.

Tom Hayden died in San Monica, California, on October 23, 2016 from complications of cardiovascular disease. Barbara Williams, his wife at the time of his death, said he died peacefully in the hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Barbara Williams, Jane Fonda, and Jane Fonda and Tom Hayden's son, Troy Garity, worked together to create a memorial to celebrate Hayden's 60 years in politics.

The memorial was held at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Fonda wrote on her blog that, "People came from all over the country who had been in the trenches with Tom, some from the very beginning."

Jane Fonda children — did she have any with Tom Hayden?

Hayden and Fonda had one child together, a son Troy Garity. Garity is a Cancer born in sunny Los, Angeles on July 7, 1973. Garity married actress Simone Bent in 2007 and they do not have any children. Jane Fonda also has a daughter, Vanessa, from her previous marriage to Roger Vadmin.

Who is Troy Garity?

Troy Garity followed his mother's footsteps into the entertainment industry. He;s a film actor who was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2002. He's best known for his performances in Ballers, Soldier's Girl, Boss, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Jane Fonda & Ted Turner were married after Fonda & Hayden's divorce.

After divorcing Hayden in 1990, Fonda met CNN mogul Ted Turner. The two were married in 1991 but divorced after a decade in 2001. Turner founded CNN and lived a very dynamic lifestyle. Their marriage, Fonda revealed, was very fractured.

She publicly revealed Turner repeatedly cheated on her and when she found out he was having an affair a month after their wedding, she "bashed him over the head with a telephone." Fonda's daughter said her mother was "eaten alive" during her marriage to Turner.

Barbara Williams & Tom Hayden were married following Fonda & Hayden's divorce.

Barabra Williams was Hayden's last wife. Hayden married Williams in 1993, three years after divorcing Fonda.

Williams and Hayden never had children together, but they adopted one, Liam Jack Diallo Hayden. He was born on March 26, 2000, making him a 20-year-old Aries.

What is Tom Hayden's net worth?

Tom Hayden's net worth was about $11 million before his death.

What is Jane Fonda's net worth?

Jane Fonda's net worth is about $200 million as of 2020.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.