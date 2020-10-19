Darling Details About James Van Der Beek's Relationship With Wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek is an American actor born on March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, makiing him a Pisces. The actor has over 100 credits, but is best known for his performances in Dawson's Creek, Varsity Blues, The Rules of Attraction, and What Would Diplo Do?

Van Der Beek was also included in People's 50 Most Beautiful People In The World in 1998 as well as being annointed the Sexiest Man Alive in 2012. But what about his better half?

James Van Der Beek's wife: Who is Kimberly Van Der Beek?

Who is Kimberly Brook?

Kimberly Brook, now known as Kimberly Van Der Beek, is James's current wife. She has one acting credit under her belt as Princess Buttercup from Princess Bride. No, not the iconic movie — the 10-episode television series that depicted scenes from the movie by celebrities at home during the 2020 Covid-19 quarantine. Kimberly also produced a documentary called Teenage Paparazzo in 2010.

What is James Van Der Beek's wife's age?

Kimberly van der Beek was born on March 22, 1982, making her a 38-year-old Aries.

How did James and Kimberly Van Der Beek meet?

Kimberly was a business consultant when she met James. For their wedding, the couple had an intimate ceremony at the Kabbalah Center near Dizengoff Plaza in Tel Aviv, Israel: the same place where they reportedly met in 2009 and began dating in July of that year.

On his wedding day, James wrote on Twitter, "The woman I love did me the honor of became my wife today… I look forward to earning her for the rest of my life.” The couple was married on August 1, 2010.

Kimberly Van Der Beek had multiple miscarriages.

Kimberly recently had two miscarriages within seven months. On June 25th, 2020, she had to undergo several blood transfusions. In a video of her in the ER posted on Instagram she wrote, "My head really hurts (not like a headache — like new blood hurt), and I feel another infection in my respiratory system creeping up (no I don't have Covid, I was tested) which also happened after new blood last time." She then asked for tips on natural integration of blood. She ultimately miscarried.

James also took to Instagram to convey his feelings on the matter, saying of his wife's miscarriage, "The soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."

Who is James Van Der Beek's first wife?

James Van Der Beek has been married before to first wife, Heather McComb. The couple dated for four years after they met in 1998, got engaged in 2002, and married on July 5, 2003.

They tied the knot in Malibu coincidentally the same year as Dawson's Creek — James's hit show, where he starred as Dawson — said goodbye to the small screen. After nearly seven years of marriage, they got divorced in 2010 for "irreconcilable differences." The couple had no children together.

Who is Heather McComb?

The ex-wife of James Van Der Beek is an American actress and producer. Heather McComb was born March 2, 1977, in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, making her a Pisces. She has over 90 credits in acting alone and is most known for her performances in Ray Donovan, All The Real Girls, The Event, and Prison Break.

McComb is still in the entertainment industry today with multiple 2020 releases, and four of her projects are currently in post-production.

What is James Van Der Beek's net worth?

James Van Der Beek's net worth is roughly $8 million.

James Van Der Beek children: how many does he have?

James Van Der Beek has five children with current wife Kimberly. They announced they were expecting their first child on April 9, 2010 on James' Twitter. “The woman I love and I are expecting our first child. Currently experiencing joy on levels I never knew existed.”

Together the couple have four daughters and one son: Olivia (10), Joshua (8), Annabel (6), Emilia (4), and Gwendolyn (2).

You can catch a glimpse of the children all over James' and Kimberly's Instagram pages.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.