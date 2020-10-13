Meet ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Nicole Jimeno’s Boyfriend, Alejandro Padron

The Family Chantel star Nicole Jimeno has a new beau! On the Season 2 premiere of the hit TLC show, the younger sister of 90 Day Fiancé alum Pedro Jimeno revealed that she’s been dating Alejandro Padron, leading fans to all ask the same question:

Who is Nicole Jimeno’s boyfriend, Alejandro Padron?

“I have a boyfriend. His name is Alejandro. We’ve been together for a few months and I nicknamed him, ‘My chichi!’” Nicole said in her confessional. “Alejandro is a very attentive man. Alejandro gifts me shoes, a watch, a cell phone. I love it because it’s another way that he shows me his love.”

He lives in New York.

Jimeno revealed that Padron lives in New York during part of her confessional on the Season 2 premiere of The Family Chantel.

“I can start by telling you he’s the most amazing man I’ve met in my entire life,” she gushed. “He is also Dominican and he lives in New York. So we actually met many, many years ago at a party.”

“I always saw him on Instagram, and he sent me a message,” she continued. “And the first thing he asked me was, ‘When are you coming to visit?’”

They’re in a long-distance relationship.

“I have been to New York twice to see Alejandro,” Nicole shared. “But actually, a long-distance relationship is very complicated. But, I am going to New York next month. I want to live with Alejandro in New York and I hope that it happens very soon.”

They were first spotted out and about as early as last year.

“Pedro's sister Nicole was spotted on a train 2 days ago with her boyfriend here in the U.S.,” an Instagram fan account posted in December of 2019.

He’s the CEO of Perfumeria AEPS.

According to his Instagram bio, Alejandro Padron is the CEO of Perfumeria AEPS. Although his personal Instagram account is private, his company’s account is public. The bio of his company reads, “Los mejores precios de RD a nivel de perfumes‼️” which roughly translates to “The best RD prices at the perfume level‼”

How old is Nicole Jimeno?

Nicole Jimeno is 25 years old.

Was Nicole Jimeno Miss Earth?

Nicole Jimeno represented the Dominican Republic in the 2016 Miss Earth competition.

What is Nicole Jimeno’s Instagram?

Nicole Jimeno’s Instagram account is unfortunately set to private, so it’s hard to see if she’s been posting pics of her man on her account. She currently has 37,000 followers, and will probably have more as this season of The Family Chantel carries on.

Who is Lidia Jimeno?

Lidia Jimeno is Nicole Jimeno’s mother, and it seems like Nicole thinks that Lidia will not approve of Alejandro, as he seems to be hiding some sort of big secret.

“Although I’ve been happy and ready to be very open with [my best friend] Coraima, in telling her about my boyfriend, Alejandro, there is something I didn’t want to tell Coraima,” she admitted.

“I don’t want to share this information with Coraima, my mother and anyone because I’m afraid that they won’t want to get to know Alejandro. And that scares me a lot.”

A FaceTime conversation with Nicole’s older brother, Pedro, seems to confirm Lidia’s suspicions about Padron.

“I don’t think he is the right person for her,” Lidia said to her son. “I think she should find someone better.”

