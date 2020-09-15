'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell! Colt's Ex Jess Caroline Is Married! Meet Husband Brian Hanvey

Colt's ex-wife Larissa played matchmaker.

Colt Johnson has been on 90 Day Fiancé and its related spin-offs several times looking for love. So far, all he's gotten out of the experience is a divorce and an outbox filled with the NSFW photos that he keeps getting caught sending. This most recent season, he was pursuing a relationship with Brazilian-born Jess Caroline but audiences watched as that relationship went up in smoke over the past couple of episodes.

While Johnson may be lonely these days, Caroline is anything but. She is apparently enjoying newlywed life with someone she met after kicking Johnson to the curb on camera. She has married musician Brian Hanvey, after fellow ex-of-Colt and 90 Days Fiancé star Larissa Lima Dos Santos fixed them up.

Who is Jess Caroline's husband, Brian Hanvey?

But let's back up a bit.

Jess Caroline dumped Colton Johnson.

Fans who have been keeping up with the show this season know that Johnson and Caroline were already having issues when Caroline learned that Johnson had been sending intimate pictures to other women online. Caroline heard about at least eight (!) instances of Colt sharing his Johnson with strangers. Moreover, she found out that Johnson is now roommates with his friends-with-benefits Vanessa. Caroline decided that was a deal-breaker for her. She called off the whole relationship and headed off to commiserate with Johnson's ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos.

Dos Santos fixed Caroline up with Brian Hanvey.

It turns out that Dos Santos had more to offer than just a shoulder to cry on. Cameras weren't around for this part but evidently, she introduced Caroline to Brian Hanvey, a musician who has featured Dos Santos and her boyfriend Eric in a music video. Caroline and Hanvey seem to have hit it off because the latest news is that they got married in Michigan last month.

Who is Brian Hanvey?

Hanvey, according to an online profile, is from Detroit and he started out his music career in the metalcore scene. He sang with various bands but eventually decided he wanted to make some big changes. He moved to Las Vegas to kick off a pop music career. So far, he has only released two songs and one music video.

Brian Hanvey is 90 Day Fiancé-adjacent.

in 2019, Hanvey released a single called "If I Scream In My Sleep" and dropped a video for the song, which you can view above. The video stars Dos Santos and her off-again on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols. Dos Santos wears different lingerie and the couple makes out in a pool and a bedroom interspersed with shots of Hanvey living in his car and getting over a heartbreak. Hanvey says all his inspiration for music comes from personal experiences.

It's not clear how the three came to collaborate on the video but they apparently stayed friendly afterward.

Dos Santos and Nichols starred in Hanvey's video.

How did Jess Caroline and Brian Hanvey meet?

Dos Santos introduced Hanvey to Caroline in the immediate aftermath of her breakup with Johnson. Instead of being a quick fling to help Caroline soothe her hurt feelings over her cheating ex-boyfriend, she and Hanvey got serious. She started showing up in cuddly Instagram posts in May. This August, the happy couple headed to his native Michigan to tie the knot. There aren't any wedding photos up yet, probably because Caroline is still under a non-disclosure agreement with TLC until the end of her 90 Day Fiancé season. The details may all come out at the Tell All episode, which is scheduled for later this fall.

Hanvey and Caroline earlier this year.

Is Brian Hanvey and Jess Caroline's relationship a green card marriage?

It was no secret that Caroline was in the United States on a temporary visa. She was a student who had been working as an au pair and she was looking for ways to stay in America instead of returning to her native Brazil. Now that she's married to Hanvey, they can skip the whole 90-day K1 fiancé visa part of the process and apply for a spousal visa instead. They have reportedly hired a green card advisor to help them navigate the process. The whole marriage seems to have happened quickly, which could have fans wondering if they got married for legal reasons as well as romantic ones.

While Caroline is pursuing love with her new husband, Johnson has started an OnlyFans account so at least he can get paid for his risque photos now.

