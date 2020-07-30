Did Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Break Up? Details About The ‘Bachelorette’ Couple’s Fizzling Romance

Alexa, play "Another One Bites the Dust."

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, who got engaged in 2018 after Garrett proposed to her on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, may have ended their two-year relationship.

While the pair seemed incredibly solid from the get-go, rumors that the Bachelorette sweethearts called it quits have been swirling for some time now, and Bachelor Nation super fans think the pair could be done for good.

Are Becca and Garrett over? — Clair Ann Rasmussen (@clanra) July 26, 2020

Did Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen break up?

One reason fans think Becca and Garrett put the nail in the coffin that is their relationship is the fact that they’ve pretty much stopped interacting with one another on social media.

The last picture Becca posted of the two was on May 27, in which she called Garrett “the catch of her life” in the caption. The last picture Garrett posted of Becca was on May 11.

While the lack of posting pictures of one another doesn’t necessarily translate to “they broke up,” it’s important to note that these two always posted pics of each other, and this sudden shift in their social media habits may allude to trouble in paradise.

There’s also the fact that Becca straight up said the status of her relationship is uncertain on fellow Bachelorette pal Rachel Lindsay’s podcast after Garrett's controversial pro-police comments.

“For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” she said. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best I can give you at this point.”

Did Garrett's controversial comments cause their rumored split?

Garrett has conjured up his fair share of controversy ever since he was thrust into the reality television spotlight. The 31-year-old Bachelorette star landed in major hot water while Becca’s season was airing, as it was discovered he was “liking” Instagram posts that mocked the LGBTQ community, Parkland shooting survivors, and other minority groups.

More recently, Garrett received a ton of backlash from fans and fellow Bachelor franchise stars after he showed support for the police amid the George Floyd protests in June.

“It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity [sic], including those who hate them,” part of his caption read.

“The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.”

Becca commented on Garrett’s controversial post during a podcast episode with Rachel Lindsay, saying, “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted, I don’t align with and I don’t agree with. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way.”

“I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment,” she continued. “I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

What are fans saying about Becca and Garrett’s split?

Bachelor Nation isn’t too surprised about rumors of Becca and Garrett’s split. After Garrett’s controversial comments about supporting police during this time of civil unrest, it seems like no one is shocked that their relationship may have run its course.

Soooo like Becca really hasn't announced a breakup with trash bag Garrett yet???? Lol — BachTings (@BachTings) July 22, 2020

While Becca and Garrett’s possible split may not come as a shock to some, it doesn’t mean fans aren’t sad about it.

I’m just sayin if becca & garrett break up I am never watching the bachelor again — Jana Bridgman (@jbridgmann) June 18, 2020

