Meet Julien Floreancig, Star Of Netflix’s Chic New Series ‘Emily In Paris’

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020 and nobody can stop obsessing over its star-studded cast. It's about a girl named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life. Darren Star, the creator of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sex and the City, created the web television series.

Julien Floreancig plays Thomas, a heartthrob Professor that Emily meets in a bar. But who is he in real life? When he's not working, how is he living?

Who is Julien Floreancig from Emily in Paris?

Julien Floreancig is a French actor who currently lives in London. In 2016, he graduated from the Giles Foreman Centre for Acting.

GFCA is a leading professional acting studio in London. It offers part-time classes and full-time intensive acting training.

What else has Julien Floreancig been in?

He’s appeared in fifteen film and television productions, including Les Enfants Fous, Varez: Babe, La nuit de mes 17 ans, La Smala s'en mêle, Borderline Thérapie, Curry Club, Parking Bram Stoker, Victoire Bonnot, Je suis un voleur, L’homme Au Piano, Chronicles of the Sun, and Imaginary Kittens. He’s also performed as Mercutio in the stage production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

He feels very fortunate to have been cast in Emily In Paris.

On October 4, 2020, he posted a photo of him and Lily Collins on the set of Emily In Paris. The shot features the two actors standing on a long red-carpeted staircase.

"What an experience," Floreancig wrote, "I was very fortunate indeed. To Lily, thank you. For your kindness and for your talent. You’re a queen, and i have learnt a lot. Special thanks to Darren Star, who has offered me this precious gift. To Andrew Fleming, to the whole team. To your warm messages. To Life. Love." What a cutie!

Floreancig documents his world travels via Instagram.

Scroll through his Instagram feed, and you'll see snapshots from around the world — pre-COVID-19, of course.

From road tripping across Big Bend National Park to trekking through Moroccan Sahara, he's traveled all over the world. Other destinations include, but are not limited to, Romania, France, Spain, Italy, and New York City. Emily goes to Paris, but Thomas goes all over the world!

He has a passion for literature.

On December 2, 2019, Floreancig posted a photo of a stack of used library books while he was in Spain. The stack featured Beauty On Earth by Charles-Ferdinand Ramuz, Formas de volver a casa by Alejandro Zambra, Fleurs du Mal by Charles Baudelaire, La Meitat de l’anima by Carme Riera, Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and Danuta Borchardt’s translation of Ferdydurke by Witold Bombrowicz.

The caption read, "#poetrylovers #books #library #art #countryside." Most of the books were turned upsidedown.

He's active on social media.

Currently, Floreancig has a total of 2,414 Instagram followers and follows a total of 290 other accounts. Unfortunately for the Twitter-obsessed, he does not have a Twitter account. When he's not promoting Emily In Paris on social, he's posting photographs of grass, puppies, or himself. Not a bad view!

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture and body positivity.