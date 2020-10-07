Chris Watts’s Mistress: Who Is Nichol Kessinger And Where Is She Now?

The world was rocked to its core after Chris Watts, a seemingly normal family man, confessed to murdering his wife, Shanann Watts, their unborn baby, and their two daughters, Celeste and Bella, who were 3 and 4 years old at the time. Not only are the details of the Watts family murders absolutely horrifying, during the investigation, news of Chris Watts’ affair with Nichol Kessinger came to light. And thanks to a new Netflix documentary called American Murder: The Family Next Door, everyone is wondering the same thing:

Who is Chris Watts's mistress Nichol Kessinger — and where is she now?

Nichol Kessinger is a geologist and former colleague of Chris Watts, and was involved with him for months before he killed his family. According to Watts, Nichol knew about his family and continued on with the affair.

Watt also blamed Nichol for his “crumbling” marriage, telling authorities in 2019, “If I never met [Kessinger] would I have ever thought our relationship was bad? Probably not. I never thought I would have strayed away from [Shanann].”

Just hours before that admission, he gave his well-wishes to Kessinger and hoped that she was living a normal life.

“I’m sorry this all happened,” he said. “I’m not sure what you [Nichol] went through afterward, if you had like counseling, if you’re in a different state, if you had to leave everything behind.”

“I just hope there’s normalcy for her since she’s on the outside,” he added. “I’m hoping it could get that way at some point.”

However, Nichol had a different version of the story and claimed that she had no idea that he was still with Shanann at the time of their short-lived affair.

“When I read the news, I found out he was still married and his wife was 15 weeks pregnant,” Kessinger revealed. “I thought, ‘If he was able to lie to me and hide something that big, what else was he lying about?’”

Where is Nichol Kessinger now?

According to reports, Nichol Kessinger moved out of Colorado and started a new job; however, the location of her whereabouts remains unknown.

“My name is about to be, like, slandered, for probably a while,” she said in 2018. “I don't know how long it's gonna take to heal but I would not be surprised if it's gonna be hard to go out in public sometimes for a couple of years.”

“And that really hurts me,” she added. “I'm just like, this is a horrible, horrible thing. Like, how dare you. And people aren't gonna understand that. They're gonna say, ‘Oh you know, you're the woman that had an affair with this man who took out his whole family.'”

What is Unmasking Nichol Kessinger?

Unmasking Nichol Kessinger is a YouTube documentary that explores the role Nichol Kessinger may have played in the Watts family murders. Many social media users are hooked on the eight-part series, and some even believe that Nichol knew exactly what Watts was planning on doing.

If y’all think Chris Watts acted alone and that Nichol Kessinger didn’t help.. y’all need to watch unmasked on YouTube — em (@angere_) October 2, 2020

Have there been any Nichol Kessinger sightings recently?

There haven’t been any sightings of Nichol Kessinger recently; in fact, many people believe she may be in the Witness Protection Program, or she simply just doesn’t want to be found.

They looked into her search history and she had looked up things like "man I'm having an affair with says he'll leave his wife" AND "How much did Amber Frey make" like????!!!! She knew about Shanann and obviously AT LEAST knew he was going to do it. It's disgusting — logen (@logenn_) October 5, 2020

What is Nichol Kessinger’s age?

Nichol Kessinger was 30 at the time of the investigation, which means now, she’s 32 years old.

Is Nichol Kessinger’s Facebook still active?

If you search Nichol Kessinger’s name on Facebook, a ton of different “Nicole Kessinger” profiles pop up, but it doesn’t look like Nichol Kessinger is still on Facebook.

