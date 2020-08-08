Prepare to binge.

Take it from a girl who once didn't move from her couch for a 12-hour period except to snack and pee; true crime documentaries are probably the most addicting movies on Netflix.

Often focused on cold cases where there's a solid chance the murderer is either dead or still walking around free or getting into the twisted minds of some of the most notorious serial killers, true these documentaries on Netflix suck you in. And they do it fast.

Personally, I can get lost in some "Law & Order: SVU" and "Criminal Minds" and not notice if a few days have gone by. But true crime documentaries are even more terrifying because they're telling stories that actually happened — which makes them that much more addicting.

These are the 17 best true crime documentaries to watch on Netflix right now.

So pop some popcorn, wrap yourself up in your coziest blanket, and prepare to never want to walk alone at night again.

1. The Keepers

Typically not found in many criminal cases — especially murder — this documentary dives into the unsolved murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, a nun who disappeared in 1969 and whose body was found months later.

Prepare to feel insanely puzzled as the documentary attempts to uncover the real story of this cold case. Follow some of the most dedicated amateur sleuths who tell how abuse, religion, history, family secrets, and conspiracy all played a part in Sister Cathy's death.

2. Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix revamped the iconic Unsolved Mysteries series with five new stories for armchair detectives to take a stab at solving. Just like its predecessor, the Unsolved Mysteries reboot tackles unsolved murders, UFO sightings, and missing people.

3. The Confession Tapes

This true-crime documentary tells six stories of people who were convicted of murder and claim that their confessions were either coerced, false or involuntary. Filmmakers investigate just how police get people to confess to crimes — and how easily it can happen to anyone.

4. Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

In 2007, 22-year-old Janet Moses was killed in an attempted exorcism in New Zealand by her family after they believed she was possessed. This documentary includes a series of interviews that try to reconstruct why Moses' family thought they could heal her through the concept of makutu, a belief in malignant occult powers that only certain people possess.

Makutu is widely believed by many to be in New Zealand.

5. Long Shot

This documentary follows the story of Juan Catalan, and how he had to save his life by proving he was one of 56,000 people at a Dodgers game — or he'd be convicted of a murder he didn't commit.

He was arrested and charged in 2003 for the murder of 16-year-old Martha Puebla.

6. Making a Murderer

If you haven't watched this docu-series yet, you're doing yourself (and your inner sleuth) a serious disservice.

Steven Avery served 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit, but once he was free, some people wanted to see him put away again for another crime. But did he really do it? Making A Murderer follows his story and leaves you with a lot of questions about the murder and criminal justice system.

7. The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann, a 3-year old vacationing with her parents in Portugal, disappears from their hotel room, and the police question if her parents were to blame or if she was abducted and sold into sex trafficking.

8. Casting JonBenet

Unlike typical true crime documentaries, this one approaches the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey by focusing on casting a fictional film about the case.

Through interviews with the actors auditioning to play the main characters of the story, their thoughts on the case are revealed as well as the lasting impact the child's murder had on the town of Boulder, Colorado.

9. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

This Netflix film follows the famous serial killer through a telling of all 30 of his murderers by his victims. This film has never before seen footage and testimonies of the women who escaped death at the hands of Ted Bundy.

10. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

A New England Patriots player, Aaron Hernandez is investigated and charged with murder. This docu-series follows all the phone calls, interviews, and courtroom footage that ultimately convicted him of murder.

11. The Staircase

In 2001, Michael Peterson's wife died. He claimed she just fell down the stairs. But the courts did not buy it. This documentary follows how he is questioned by friends, his children, and legal experts to figure out if he killed her.

12. I Am a Killer

This docu-series follows death row inmates that were convicted of murders and shows a different prisoner each episode as they recount their stories before they were put behind bars.

13. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

This miniseries is about Jeffrey Epstein's life as a convicted sex offender is harrowing.

14. Trial by Media

This docuseries is about famous court cases that are believed to have been impacted by their extensive media coverage.

15. The Innocence Files

This docuseries is about those who have been wrongly convicted and the hardships they have faced since being convicted for something they didn't do.

16. The Confession Killer

This mini-series is about the Henry Lee Lucas case in 1983 where he confessed to over 200 murders, which turns out, years later, his confessions were all lies and untrue.

17. The Innocent Man

This series is about Dennis Fritz and Ron Williamson who were convicted wrongly for the murder of Debbie Sue Carter, Tommy Ward, and Karl Fontenot in 1982, and then convicted for the murder of Donna Denice Haraway in 1984, but they continue to plead innocence.

Emily Blackwood is an editor at YourTango who covers pop culture, true crime, dating, relationships and everything in between. Every Wednesday at 10:20 p.m. you can ask her any and all questions about self-love, dating, and relationships LIVE on YourTango’s Facebook page. You can follow her on Instagram (@blackw00d) and Twitter (@emztweetz).

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally posted on October 25, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.