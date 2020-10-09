Meet Terry Bradshaw's Three Daughters: Everything To Know About Rachel, Erin, And Lacey

Terry Bradshaw just hit the small screen with his reality TV show The Bradshaw Bunch. In the new E! Network show that premiered September 17th, you can see the wacky-yet-wholesome life Terry lives with his wife Tammy and his three beautiful daughters: Rachel, Erin, and Lacey. After seeing the show, many of us want to know way more about the platinum blonde siblings of the former Stealers football player. So, who are Terry Bradshaw's daughters?

Who are Terry Bradshaw's daughters?

Who is Terry Bradshaw's daughter, Rachel Bradshaw?

Rachel Bradshaw is the eldest of the biological Bradshaw siblings. Rachel is one of the daughters Terry had with his third ex-wife, Charla Hopkins. Rachel studied music at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. After graduating, she became a real estate agent. She married to James Robert Douglas Bironas, more commonly known as Rob Bironas, who was an American football player in June of 2014. He was the placekicker for the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, Bironas was killed in a car crash only three months after marrying Rachel. He was only 36 years old. "Rachel brought a grounding force to Rob and she created a home filled with love, music, and laughter; a life he held very dear," his obituary read.

After her husband's death, Rachel turned to music as a coping method and became a singer-songwriter. On the family's reality show, Rachel is seen dating boyfriend Dustin and dreaming of a forever with him, however, the couple broke up after the airing of the show. Though the show suggests a certain Marine may be coming into Rachel's love life as a potential love interest.

Who is Terry Bradshaw's daughter, Erin Bradshaw?

Not only is Erin Bradshaw the horse lover of the family, she's also a world champion equestrian. She is the second and last daughter Terry had with ex-wife, Charla Hopkins before the couple split. She studied Fashion Marketing at the University of North Texas and after graduating became an American Paint Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association exhibitor. She met her husband Scott in 2012 and they dated for years before getting engaged.

The couple tied the knot on May 6, 2017 and have been married for three years but don't have any children. According to Erin's Instagram, she's the "mom" of her world champion stallion named John Simon. The couple live on a ranch in Texas where they run Scott Weiss Show Horses, a company that produces 10 to 15 foals each year that are trained to become world-class horses.

Who is Terry Bradshaw's daughter, Lacey Hester?

Lacey is the only step-daughter of Terry's. Lacey is Tammy Bradshaw's daughter from her previous marriage to David Luttrell. Lacey shares a tragedy with her mother Tammy, as she lost her older brother from a drug overdose in 2009. Lacey is married to a private chef named Noah Hester. Lacey coaches a high school girls basketball team. Not much is known about Lacey's life but from watching the reality show, it's clear she lives a very humble life with her two kids, Zuri and Jeb. She's also is a dog mom to a Berneice mountain dog named Max and the cute pup can be seen on her Instagram account.

Who are Terry Bradshaw's daughters' mother?

Rache; and Erin are both from Terry's previous marriage with Charla Hopkins-Bradshaw. Hopkins-Bradshaw is a family law attorney with the Denton firm. She handles cases such as divorce and child custody. Lacey is from Terry's current wife Tammy's previous marriage with David Luttrell. Tammy is a philanthropist and former magazine model. She is currently starring in The Bradshaw Bunch alongside Terry and the three Bradshaw daughters.

What are Terry Bradshaw's daughters' ages?

Lacey is the oldest of the three at age 36. Rachel is the middle child at age 33. Erin is the youngest of the group at age 31.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.