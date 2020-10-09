Sweet Details About Terry Bradshaw's Relationship With His Wife Tammy Bradshaw

You most likely know Terry Bradshaw from football, but the talented former professional football player isn't just limited to sports. He has also starred in a rom-com movie Failure to Launch alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew McConaughey. The retired Pittsburg Stealer quarterback surprisingly even dipped his toes in the music industry releasing a country LP called "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry". And now, the two-time Superbowl winner has his own reality TV show on the E! network called The Bradshaw Bunch, which premiered September 17th. On the show, we get to meet his lovely wife, Tammy Bradshaw.

Who is Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy Bradshaw?

How old is Terry Bradshaw's wife?

Tammy Bradshaw was born on October 5, 1961, as Tameria Alice, The 61-year-old Libra is a current philanthropist and a former model. Tammy has kept most of her childhood on lockdown and it's not clear who her parents are. She's best known for being the wife of Terry Bradshaw, but she's also done a lot of charity work with organizations like No Kid Hungry and Opioid Solutions Fundraiser. Tammy also donated a lot of money to Chris Long's Waterboy Initiative to help drought-stricken areas of Africa. In addition to philanthropy, Tammy helps raise and breed horses and cattle with her husband on their ranch. Tammy was married once before to David Luttrell but the couple divorced after 5 years.

How did Terry and Tammy Bradshaw meet?

The couple allegedly met on a show a year after Tammy divorced her previous husband. She's a longtime friend of Terry's and they knew each other for 15 years and dated for 13 prior to getting married. Terry admits that before he married Tammy, he was scared of letting another woman into his heart, "There’s nobody getting their hands around my heart again." (Terry was married three time before Tammy.) However, he kept running back to Tammy, and they eventually wed in a cute-but-strange way that would go to define their relationship. Terry allegedly passed Tammy in a hallway and said, “Oh listen, we’re getting married Tuesday in Hawaii.” She made no fuss and replied with a simple, "OK." The two were married in July of 2014 in Hawaii. Terry is quite happy he got to marry his best friend, as he believes everyone should.

Tammy suffered a great family tragedy.

Tammy had a son with former husband David Luttrell on August 20, 1985 named David Cody Luttrell who tragically died of an accidental heroin overdose only a month before his 24th birthday. Tammy found him unconscious on her floor on July 6, 2009, and he was later pronounced dead. "He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by his family and many friends for his big heart, great sense of humor, and recent excitement over his new job as a train dispatcher with the railroad," his obituary read in The Dallas Morning News.

Is Tammy on social media?

Unlike her other family members, Tammy is not public on social media. Her Instagram is set to private, so the only glimpse we have into her life is the family's reality show.

Who are Tammy and Terry Bradshaw's daughters?

Tammy and Terry have three daughters: Lacey, Rachel, and Erin. Rachel and Erin are Terry's daughters with his third ex-wife Charla Hopkins. Lacey is from Tammy's previous marriage to David Luttrell, which makes her Terry's step-daughter. The Bradshaws are a modern, happily-blended family.

Who are Tammy and Terry Bradshaw's grandchildren?

The couple currently have two grandchildren. Lacey and her husband, private chef Noah Hesto, have two children together. They have a girl named Zuri (7) and a boy named Jeb (3). Terry is enjoying being a grandfather and can't wait for the other two girls to give him more grandchildren. "My bucket list is my two grandchildren. I look forward to the other girls bringing more."

What is Terry Bradshaw's net worth?

Terry Bradshaw's net worth is $25 million as of 2020.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.