Everything To Know About Tom Daly, Elsa Hosk's Boyfriend — And Father Of Her Baby!

Elsa Hosk is a Swedish model who is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. She has also worked with brands like Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, H&M, and Guess. Hosk has walked in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show every year from 2011 to 2018. Interestingly, she was also a professional basketball player in Sweden. On Sept. 29, the gorgeous model took to Instagram to announce that she and her boyfriend, Tom Daly, were expecting their first child together. Who is Elsa Hosk's boyfriend, though?

Who is Elsa Hosk’s boyfriend, Tom Daly?

Here are some interesting details on Elsa Hosk’s boyfriend, Tom Daly.

Who is Tom Daly?

Tom was born in Ascot, England and is a Danish entrepreneur who is known for co-founding the brand District Vision in 2016, which is a sunglasses company. He founded the company with his friend Max Vallot, who he originally met at university in London.

How long have Hosk and Daly been together?

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly started dating back in 2015. So, the couple has been together for five years now and hopefully many more to come. They often post cute pictures together on their Instagram accounts.

Hosk and Daly are having a child.

Elsa Hosk announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, September 29. She posted a nude photo showing off her baby bump. "Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while..." she captioned the photo. Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!! Half way there.”

Where does the couple live?

Elsa Hosk's vintage-inspired SoHo home appeared in Architectural Digest in Sept. of this year. The loft is located in downtown New York City and it sure is a sight to see. Hosk spent two years renovating her space.

“I had a blank canvas to start from, which was really exciting because I wanted to build something that really felt like me,” she said of her dream home. The home has a cozy and welcoming aesthetic and even has beautiful art all around, like a Picasso painting in the living room.

However, Elsa Hosk is currently in the process of selling the SoHo loft for $3.5 million.

Daly and Hosk love to spend time in nature.

Daly and Hosk love to have adventurous dates in the great outdoors! They love to go camping, hiking, and swimming at the beach.

They share exciting news with one another.

In 2018, Elsa Hosk was given the treat of wearing the “Fantasy Bra” for that year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show. It is a huge honor to be the model that gets to wear the special Atelier Swarovski bra that is valued at $1,000,000. She had to keep it a secret for the show, but told her boyfriend when she found out.

"Oh babe. No, I'm so proud of you," Daly told her. "I don't really know what this bra means but I know it's a big deal."

