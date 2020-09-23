Cute Details About Jack Whitehall's Relationship With Girlfriend Roxy Horner

Today is an exciting week for comedian and famous actor, Jack Whitehall. Travels With My Father, the TV series he stars in with father Michael Whitehall (and occasionally, mom Hilary Whitehall) comes out with Season 4 on Netflix. Hopefully he and his new girlfriend, Roxy Horner, will find a way to celebrate the new season — which was filmed in Australia before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

That's right, Roxy Horner and Jack Whitehall are officially official — but what do we know about the British comedian's love interest?

Who is Jack Whitehall's girlfriend, Roxy Horner?

There's much more to Roxy Horner than being the girlfriend of a famous comedian. She's a famous British model from Essex. Horner was born on June 20, 1991, which makes her a Gemini.

At the age of 17, she made her first modeling debut in British Vogue. The now 29-year-old fashion icon is represented by Premier Model Management, a top modeling agency. She's modeled for several high-end brands, among them: Face Gym, Soft Paris, Quiz, Little Mistress, Superdry, Boohoo, and Boux Avenue.

Roxy Horner is a woman of many talents.

Her expertise doesn't stop at modeling. She's a singer, songwriter, and actress. Her song, "Why" was co-written with PJ Hawn.

As an actress, she's appeared on Just Model Things and Legendários. Watch out, Whitehall. Your sweet, hilarious heart might end up giving you a run for your money.

Horner studied filmmaking in college.

Before becoming a model, Horner was an aspiring filmmaker. There's little information about her family or childhood, save for her successful modeling career.

Horner and Whitehall moved in together for COVID-19 quarantine purposes.

Ever since April, the two have been living together in Whitehall's London home in Notting Hill.

From making silly Tik Tok videos to giving each other haircuts, it seems the couple is making the most of the lockdown. They've also been seen together walking around the streets of London.

Who did Roxy Horner date before Jack Whitehall?

Rumor has it, she dated Taio Cruz, Joey Essex, and Leonard DiCaprio. Horner and DiCaprio both denied the relationship ever existed, but photos of them checking into a hotel suggest something different.

Horner also dated musician Jake Bugg on and off for about two years. A lack of love for one another wasn't the catalyst for their break up. Both of their hectic work schedules put a strain on their relationship.

Roxy Horner has a huge following on social media.

Amounting to a total of 9,357 Twitter followers and 175k followers on Instagram. That's not even close to the number of followers Jack Whitehall has, but who's counting?

Whitehall might be the comedian in the relationship, but Horner's tweets will definitely make you erupt into a fit of laughter. She tweeted, "Maybe if I develop feelings and start to care for COVID-19 it will leave." and "My FOMO has been replaced by FOGO. fear of going out." Witty and relevant.

