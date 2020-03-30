Is A$AP Rocky Gay? Rapper Spaceghost Purp Makes Shocking Allegation — Then Deletes It

Is he telling the truth?

Even though A$AP Rocky is mostly known in the hip hop world thanks to his solo work — as well as the work he's done with the A$AP Mob that includes A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, and the late A$AP Yams — he's also broken into the mainstream thanks to guest appearances on such tracks as the remix of Selena Gomez's hit song "Good for You."

But now A$AP Rocky is making headlines for another reason: his sexuality has now become the topic of discussion thanks to a shocking allegation made by independent rapper Spaceghost Purp.

Is A$AP Rocky gay? Rapper Spaceghost Purp claims that the "Make It Stack" rapper hit on him during a pool party.

On March 26, 2020, Spaceghost Purp took to his Twitter page to allege that back in 2011, A$AP Rocky invited him to a pool party in New York. It was at this pool party that A$AP Rocky allegedly hit on Spaceghost Purp, and Spaceghost Purp claims that because he rejected A$AP Rocky's advances, he's "hated" now by both A$AP Rocky and other rappers in the so-called "A$AP Mob." "SO IF U WANNA KNOW WHY ‘ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER’ HATE ME so much it’s because I stopped hangin wit him becuase he didnt tell me dat he was homosexual on da low,” he said in a Twitter post that has since been deleted but was captured by screenshot. “... I felt like he lied bout his life so n order for him 2 keep his secret. he got me black listed in music.”

Fans attacked Spaceghost Purp's claims on Twitter.

Naturally, it didn't take long for fans to attack Spaceghost Purp's claims on Twitter. One fan questioned how Spaceghost Purp had time to get his phone at a crowded pool party for long enough to take a photo of A$AP Rocky allegedly grabbing his butt. Another fan pointed out that several rappers have recorded "diss tracks" against Spaceghost Purp because of his "snitching" ways. And still another pointed out that "outing" allegedly closeted celebrities is not a "power move" and reeked of homophobia.

Other fans pointed out that there are photos of Spaceghost Purp trying to kiss A$AP Rocky.

It didn't take long for fans to come forward with "receipts," which included pictures of Spaceghost Purp in a photo with A$AP Rocky in what appears to be an attempt at a makeout session. You can check out the photo below.

Spaceghost Purp's Twitter account was suspended.

Shortly after Spaceghost Purp made his allegations against A$AP Rocky, his Twitter account was suspended. Twitter claimed that Spaceghost Purp "violated the Twitter rules" on the account's landing page, but it wasn't clear which rules were violated, if any.

Azealia Banks has claimed that A$AP Rocky is gay in the past, as well.

Back in 2013, Azealia Banks took to Twitter in a tweet that was subsequently deleted to allege that A$AP Rocky was, indeed, gay. Banks alleged that A$AP Rocky received oral sex from a man solely named "Kenneth" at an undetermined date and time.

Though A$AP Rocky hasn't commented about this latest allegation, he has spoken out about "the gay thing" in hip hop in the past.

Back in 2013, A$AP Rocky gave an interview where he spoke out against "the gay thing" in hip hop. Specifically, he said that he couldn't understand why so many rappers were homophobic.

"It’s 2013, and it’s a shame that, to this day, that topic still gets people all excited. It’s crazy. And it makes me upset that this topic even matters when it comes to hip hop, because it makes it seem like everybody in hip hop is small-minded or stupid — and that’s not the case," he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.