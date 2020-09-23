Radiohead Frontman Thom Yorke Is Married! Meet His Wife, Italian Actress Dajana Roncione

A big congratulations is in order for Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and his blushing bride, Dajana Roncione! The couple got married over the weekend in a small, beautiful ceremony that was held in Dajana’s hometown of Sicily, Italy. And while everyone with ears has heard Thom Yorke’s music at some point in their life and are most likely familiar with his name, we’re curious about his new wife, Dajana Roncione.

Who is Thom Yorke’s wife, Dajana Roncione?

Dajana Roncione is an Italian actress who’s known for her roles in the television shows and movies Il Segreto Dell'acqua, The Big Dream, Max Fortuna, and La Mafia Uccide Solo D'estate. She also appeared in Radiohead’s music video for their song, “Lift.”

When did Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione start dating?

Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione started dating in 2017.

The happy couple got married over the weekend of Sept. 19 in Sicily, Italy, in a gorgeous ceremony at Villa Valguarnera, Bagheria that adhered to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Guests reportedly wore masks and were supplied with hand sanitizer and there was also no dance floor during the reception, as guests were encouraged to keep six-feet away from one another. You can see pics from the wedding here.

"We have known each other for a long time, we met through mutual friends," the stunning actress revealed while talking about how she and Thom met. “He believes very much in me. We have always supported each other in everything."

"He also came to see one of my shows in Catania and watched Il Commissario Montalbano because I was acting in an episode,” she said of her supportive husband.

“Despite all the difficulties caused by the global pandemic, we are proud and happy to get married here in Sicily,” Thom said. “Sicily is Dajana's native island. She grew up in Monreale, walked to school in front of its beautiful cathedral every morning and still has many friends and relatives there.”

“In these strange times our wedding can be a small celebration, with our friends and family, of Sicilian culture and its way of life,” he added.

Do Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione have kids?

Thom Yorke and Dajana Roncione do not have kids of their own; however, Thom has two children — Noah and Agnes — from his previous marriage to Rachel Owen.

Who is Thom Yorke’s first wife?

Thom Yorke’s first wife was Welsh photographer Rachel Owen. The couple were together for a whopping 23 years and were married for about 13 years but announced that they had chosen to go their separate ways in 2015.

“Rachel and I have separated,” Yorke said in a statement at the time. “After 23 highly creative and happy years, for various reasons we have gone our separate ways. It’s perfectly amicable and has been common knowledge for some time.”

Sadly, Rachel died in 2016 after a battle with cancer. She was only 48 years old.

“I can’t hope to be their mum, but we’re alright. We do quite well. I'm probably a fairly relaxed dad, but they would probably argue differently,” Thom said after Rachel’s death.

“We have a sort of semi-chaotic household...We just hang out. When the kids’ mum died, it was a very difficult period and we went through a lot. It was very hard,” he added. “She suffered a great deal and my ambition is to make sure that we have come out of it all right, and I hope that’s what’s happening."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.