Fun Facts About Nick Kroll's Girlfriend, Lily Kwong

Nick Kroll is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He has worked on several projects but is most known for the starring in and co-creation of the Netflix animated comedy series Big Mouth. The show had multiple nominations and multiple wins at the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. He's also in the spotlight again because his coming-of-age life story is featured on the new Disney+ docuseries Becoming. But who's the woman behind the funny man?

Who's Nick Kroll's girlfriend, Lily Kwong?

Who is Lily Kwong?

Kwong was born in San Fransico but currently lives in New York. While in school, Kwong played softball and volleyball 10 months out of the year. Kwong attended Bard College before transferring to Columbia University where she graduated in 2012 with a BA in Urban Studies. She has family all over the world who call her the nickname "Scout" due to her love of nature. She started her first nature club in the first grade and says she's, "trying to do the same thing as a grown-up, just on a much bigger scale." In 2018, Kwong made the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

What does Lily Kwong do for a living?

Lily Kwong is a force to be reckoned with and is not shy in front of a camera. She's a model, landscape artist, and landscape designer based out of Brooklyn. She's also an entrepreneur and created her own businesses called Studio Lily Kwong — its mission being 'reconnecting people to nature' — and Freedom Gardens. an organization dedicated to teaching others how to grow their own food.

In her work, she has helped create beautiful urban designs that incorporate nature into fashion. Kwong aims to bring harmony between people and nature.

What does Lily Kwong do in her spare time?

Kwong is a big outdoors person. Her love of nature stemmed from a young age and that love has evolved into a purpose. She enjoys biking and hiking trips with Kroll. She also enjoys eating the veggies she grows herself and inspires others to do the same on her Instagram. She also likes to travel and do yoga.

We like bike riding and stone fruits. But not stone fruits while bike riding because safety first. pic.twitter.com/R9T0bwCucz — nick kroll (@nickkroll) August 31, 2020

What are Lily Kwong's other passions?

Kwong is extremely active on social media. It is mainly to promote her work and activism for nature. She also showed support for the BLM movement and Breonna Taylor. She also uses her social to show affection for her beau with cute couple-y pictures and adorable birthday wishes.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.