Who Is Blanche Gardin? Everything To Know About Louis CK's Girlfriend

Blanche Gardin is a French comic and Louis CK fan. Now she's dating her idol.

Comedian Louis CK has had a wild ride for the past couple of years. The comic and filmmaker was once considered one of the greatest voices in comedy, and was beloved by audiences and critics alike for his ability to look at life from multiple angles and talk about common experiences in surprising, insightful, hilarious ways.

Then, in 2017, he admitted to sexual misconduct throughout his career. He confirmed the reports from multiple women that he had a habit of masturbating in front of them. Sometimes, this happened in person, sometimes over the phone.

He assured fans that he always asked before doing so, but the women involved spoke of feeling shock and worry about what he could do to their careers and felt pressured to agree.

In the fallout of the scandal, Louis CK promised to take time away from the spotlight to reflect on his behavior and learn how to be better in the future. He showed back up on stage only a few months later to try out new material at the New York Comedy Cellar club.

Staff and audiences found themselves witnessing or supporting a performance they hadn’t expected to be a part of. Many enjoyed it. Others were profoundly uncomfortable, especially with the material he did about rape whistles and sexual assault. The situation raised so much controversy that the club now has a policy that anyone displeased with a surprise performance can leave and not pay their bill.

In December 2018, audio of a new performance leaked, and many former fans were disappointed to hear the comedian making fun of survivors of the Parkland shooting, belittling trans people, and generally lowering his comedy tone.

If his new material seems different, maybe it's due to his new girlfriend, French comic and actress Blanche Gardin.

If Louis CK’s view of the world has always been slightly tilted, Gardin is coming at her own comedy from a similar angle. In France, she’s regarded as a feminist comic who refuses to fall in line with traditional feminist ideals.

Who is Blanche Gardin, Louis C.K.'s girlfriend?

Gardin is a Parisienne.

Blanche Gardin was born in Paris and grew up in a wealthy suburb with parents who were well-off political leftists. Later, she would remark on the irony of that by joking that, as a child, “she used to march past her housekeeper chanting denunciations of the bourgeoisie.”

Her younger years were troubled.

As a teen and young adult, Gardin suffered from significant periods of depression. She ran away from home as a teen, but eventually returned and went back to college, earning a degree in sociology.

Comedy was a sideline for her after she finished school; she made comedy videos with friends, but didn’t pursue it as a career.

She first discovered Louis CK while undergoing depression treatment in her 30s.

In her 30s, she was hospitalized for depression. It was there that she first saw videos of Louis CK. She was taken by his style of stand-up, which was very personal.

French comedy tended to be more sketch and character-based and she was impressed with the American flair. Later, she said those videos and the treatment she received during her hospitalization saved her life.

She became a breakout comic star.

After her release, she started performing stand-up with Louis CK as her inspiration. She talked about her feelings in a way that was different from other French comics and began to acquire a following of fans.

Eventually, she would become the first woman to win the Molière Award for humor, the French equivalent of the Tony Awards.

She defended him when the sexual accusations came out against him.

When Louis CK admitted to sexual impropriety, Gardin shocked some fans when she defended him, saying, “But the fact that we put a producer who rapes actresses in the same bag as a guy whose fetish is to masturbate in front of women, after asking if he can do it, means our modern society has a big problem with nuance.”

She can be controversial.

Instead of sticking to traditional feminist thinking, Gardin isn’t afraid to buck the system.

In a recent show she said, “I know that at 41, I’m not as attractive as I was at 20. People tell me, ‘You say that because you’ve integrated a masculine vision of desire.’ No, not at all.” It’s because, she says, “We’re born, we grow up, we get stronger, we have a peak of physical and sensual power. And then we get older, and become weaker, and uglier, and we die. We need to digest that.”

At the same time, she exposes truths about the way society views men in power, saying, “You have to know how to separate the man from the artist. Still, it’s funny that this separation applies only to artists. For example, no one says about the baker, ‘Yes, O.K., it’s true, he rapes kids in the bakehouse, but come on, he makes an extraordinary baguette.”

In 2018, they confirmed their relationship.

In October 2018, Gardin was spotted holding hands with Louis CK in New York City. He confirmed their relationship while performing stand-up in a club in Paris.

Gardin was at the club at the time, watching from a balcony. She has also promoted his new material on Instagram.

The comedian is now releasing a comeback special.

In April 2020, he announced that he would be dropping a new comedy special. It's titled Sincerely C.K.

In a statement, he said, “I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world. One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the s***tier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face. These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life.”

In the special, Gardin was one of the people he thanked.

