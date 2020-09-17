Meet Andrew Dismukes, One Of The Newest Cast Members On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Meet the newest addition to the ‘SNL’ cast!

The Season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live airs on Oct. 3, and while longtime fans of the show are excited to see their favorite cast members return to the small screen, we’re more excited to see the new cast members in action! It was recently announced that Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes would be joining the star-studded lineup for the latest season, and we’re eager to learn more about the SNL newbies, especially Andrew Dismukes.

Who is Andrew Dismukes?

Andrew Dismukes is a stand-up comedian and writer who graduated from UT — Austin. He credits his education at UT — Austin at the Moody College of Communication for helping him get to where he is today.

“I learned a lot at UT. Tom Schatz’s narrative strategies class made me think of film in a different way by exploring the storytelling process through visual and auditory elements and it stuck with me,” he said. “The screenwriting workshops really help prepare you for the writers’ room environment through revising, giving notes on other people’s scripts and by collaborating on projects.”

He got his big break after performing an 8-minute set at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada, where a manager noticed his talent and signed him shortly after.

Who is Andrew Dismukes dating?

Andrew Dismukes is dating fellow comedian Aly Dixon. The pair have been dating since 2016 and recently celebrated their four-year anniversary together. “I <3 my rockabilly GF [guitar and heart emojis],” he wrote in a sweet post about two weeks ago. “Four years with a girl who SHREDS and SKATES.”

He’s been on SNL before.

Although Andrew Dismukes hasn’t appeared on stage on Saturday Night Live (yet), he’s been a writer on the show for the past three years.

“I was asked to audition in New York City and it’s a different process depending on the person’s approach whether they do sketches or characters and my strength is stand-up,” he said of his first brush with the heads of SNL. “On the first audition, you go into the studio on the main stage and it’s empty except for three older guys in the seats, including Lorne Michaels. It’s intimidating. You can hear the lack of laughter in your head.”

“I didn’t know that writers at SNL produce their own sketches. You go to costuming, set design, the camera department, and even make decisions on who to cast,” he added. “Every week is a new show and you don’t have time to do it by committee. You’re responsible for it so that gives you a certain degree of freedom but the inverse is that you’re also responsible if it bombs.”

He’s an animal lover.

One scroll through Andrew’s Instagram profile will show you that he’s obsessed with his scruffy white dog, who might be the cutest pup on the planet!

Saturday Night Live premieres on NBC on Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.