Meet Taylor Hanson's Wife, Natalie Hanson — She's Having His Seventh Child!

Congratulations to Taylor Hanson of the musical group Hansons and his wife, Natalie Hanson, as the happy couple just announced that they are expecting their seventh child together. Taylor made the announcement on his Instagram, posting a photo of the pair holding hands in a field, captioning the sweet snap, “The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020.” And while any ‘90s kid is familiar with The Hanson Brothers, many fans are wondering:

Who is Taylor Hanson’s wife, Natalie Hanson?

Taylor Hanson’s wife is Natalie Hanson, and the couple lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma with their ever-growing family. From the looks of it, Natalie is a stay-at-home mom who absolutely adores her children and cherishes the time she gets to spend with them. She’s also a contributing writer to Tulsa Kids Magazine and has a small business with her sister-in-law called Modern Moniker, which just launched in August of this year.

“We are Natalie and Kate Hanson, sisters-in-law with a shared passion for names! For years we’ve enjoyed helping friends and family navigate the wide world of naming their babies to be, in addition to naming our own collective 10 children!” a caption on their Instagram reads.

“Now, we’d love to help you on your own naming journey. Whether the choices are just too endless, or you’re having a hard time convincing your partner that your dream name is the one, we’re here for you!”

Natalie Hanson is passionate about learning.

Natalie has her own website called Nat on the Wall, where she writes blog posts about teaching and shares the countless adventures her family goes on. Recently, the whole Hanson brood visited the Atlanta History Center, and Natalie, and judging from the photos she took, has quite the eye for photography.

What are Natalie Hanson's hobbies?

While Natalie definitely has her hands full with her six kids, she still makes time to do the things that she loves. Natalie loves to spend time outside and enjoy nature, and it seems like the whole family loves to go on adventures and explore different cities. She also spends her free time volunteering in her community and helping out wherever and whenever she can.

When did Taylor Hanson and Natalie Hanson get married?

Taylor Hanson and Natalie Hanson met in 2000 and were married in June of 2002. Taylor was 19 at the time, and Natalie was 18. While getting married before you can legally drink is pretty much unheard of these days, Taylor and Natalie were clearly destined to be together, as they’re still going strong nearly two decades later.

How many kids do Taylor Hanson and Natalie Hanson have?

Taylor Hanson and Natalie Hanson have six children, with a seventh on the way: Jordan Ezra Hanson (born October 31, 2002), Penelope Anne Hanson (born April 19, 2005), River Samuel Hanson (born September 4, 2006), Viggo Moriah Hanson (born December 9, 2008), Wilhelmina Jane Hanson (born October 2, 2012) and Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson (born December 26, 2018).

To say the family is happy about their surprise new addition may be an understatement. “Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year,” Taylor said. “More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy."

What religion are Taylor and Natalie Hanson?

Because of the number of kids Taylor and Natalie have, people often assume they are Mormon or Catholic. However, that is not the case. Taylor and his brothers were raised in an evangelical Christian family growing up, although, it is unclear whether they still practice that religion today.

