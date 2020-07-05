105 Pregnancy Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Beautiful Experience

Love that baby bump!

Pregnancy is an amazing experience. Growing another human being inside you changes who you are. A mom feels such a love for their child as soon as the baby is conceived that's hard to put into words, but these pregnancy quotes get pretty close!

Once a new mom-to-be finds out she is pregnant, she feels a soul-deep connection to her child. She will do anything to protect her unborn child, even if it means succumbing to weird cravings and backaches.

Pregnancy also comes with some not-so-good experiences like morning sickness, but it's worth it for an expecting mom because they are growing their child within them.

An expecting mom can weather even the craziest situations or the tensest of situations with strength and pride. Moms never give up.

Moms also love to tell stories of their pregnancies to other expecting moms because it's so much fun to share stories with each other. There is a sense of camaraderie between expecting moms.

Pregnant women need a support system that will help them differentiate what is normal from not normal. It's important that they have someone to turn to when they are unsure.

So, when you are pregnant, you are experiencing some of the best moments you will ever experience in your life. You will also have some awesome even hysterical stories to tell your child when they get and are having their own babies.

Here are some quotes from expecting mothers and from mothers who have had their babies for you to reference when you are looking for a little bit of inspiration during your pregnancy.

Inspirational pregnancy quotes

1. “For this child, I prayed and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.” — 1 Samuel 1:27

2. “Sometimes, when you pick up your child you can feel the map of your own bones beneath your hands, or smell the scent of your skin in the nape of his neck. This is the most extraordinary thing about motherhood – finding a piece of yourself separate and apart, that all the same, you could not live without.”— Jodi Picoult

3.“Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever-fresh and radiant possibility.” — Kate Douglas Wiggin

4. “With every newborn baby, a little sun rises.” — Irmgard Erath

5. “Carrying a baby is the most rewarding experience a woman can enjoy.” — Jayne Mansfield

6. “You are the closest I will ever come to magic.” — Suzanne Finnamore

7. “A baby fills a place in your heart that you never knew was empty.” — Unknown

8. “You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have, for instance.” — Franklin P. Jones

9. “Loving a baby is a circular business, a kind of feedback loop. The more you give the more you get and the more you get the more you feel like giving.” — Penelope Leach

10. “Let us make pregnancy an occasion when we appreciate our female bodies.” — Merete Leonhardt-Lupa

11. “When babies look beyond you and giggle, maybe they’re seeing angels.” — Eileen Elias Freeman

12. “When a baby comes, you can smell two things: the smell of flesh, which smells like chicken soup, and the smell of lilies, the flower of another garden, the spiritual garden.” — Carlos Santana

13. “Babies are always more trouble than you thought — and more wonderful.” — Charles Osgood

14. “Truthfully, being pregnant is changing me as a person. Each day is part of this amazing journey that has completely shifted the focus of my life and made me reevaluate my personal and professional goals.” — Holly Madison

15. “Everything grows rounder and wider and weirder, and I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be.” — Carrie Fisher

16. “Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child.” — Tina Brown

17. “Babies are bits of stardust blown from the hand of God. Lucky the woman who knows the pangs of birth for she has held a star.” — Larry Barretto

18. “When I got pregnant, I had to concentrate on being pregnant for a whole nine months, even though I knew it was ruining my career at the time.” — Yoko Ono

19. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” — Rabindranath Tagore

20. “A baby will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bankroll smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past forgotten, and the future worth living for.” — Unknown

21. “To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman, and distressingly inhabited. Soul and spirit are stretched – along with body – making pregnancy a time of transition, growth, and profound beginnings.” — Anne Christian Buchanan

22. “You are pregnant and you are powerful. You are bold and you are beautiful. Go forward in your boldness, in your beauty and in your contentedness. Trust your body to birth and know that the collective power of women worldwide will be with you.” — Unknown

23. “Babies are like little suns that, in a magical way, bring warmth, happiness, and light into our lives.” — Kartini Diapari-Oengider

24. “A baby is God’s opinion that life should go on.” — Carl Sandburg

25. “It’s an established fact. Some women can’t stand being pregnant, getting big and bloated, and hauling around a giant stomach, and some women, for reasons, probably understood by Darwin, love it.” — Rich Cohen

26. “A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.” — Laurel Atherton

Funny pregnancy quotes

27. “Feeling fat lasts nine months, but the joy of becoming a mom lasts forever.” — Nikki Dalton

28. “It’s double the giggles and double the grins, and double the trouble if you’re blessed with twins.” ―Unknown

29. “You never understand life until it grows inside of you.” — Sandra C. Kassis

30. “Part of being a parent is rolling with the punches, so consider an unexpected pregnancy the universe’s way of helping you to learn to do that.” ― Heather Wittenberg

31. “It’s a great thing about being pregnant, you don’t need excuses to pee or eat.” — Angelina Jolie

32. “Think of stretch marks as pregnancy service stripes.” — Joyce Armor

33. “Making the decision to have a child – it is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” ― Elizabeth Stone

34. “There is only one pretty child in the world, and every mother has it” — Chinese Proverb

35. “Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

36. “Having kids feel like that first seventh-grade crush that overwhelms every molecule in your body, but it’s permanent.” — Kristen Bell

37. “The strength of a woman is not measured by the impact that all her hardships in life have had on her, but the strength of a woman is measured by the extent of her refusal to allow those hardships to dictate her and who she becomes.” ― C. JoyBell C.

38. “A ship under sail and a big-bellied woman are the handsomest two things that can be seen common.” ― Benjamin Franklin

39. “A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” — Amy Tan

40. “Before you were conceived I wanted you. Before you were born, I loved you. Before you were here an hour, I would die for you. This is the miracle of Mother’s Love.” — Maureen Hawkins

41. “Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born.” — George Bernard Shaw

42. “Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother.” — Lin Yutang

43. “We have a secret in our culture, and it’s not that birth is painful. It’s that women are strong.” — Laura Stavoe Harm

44. “A mother does not become pregnant in order to provide employment to medical people. Giving birth is an ecstatic jubilant adventure not available to males. It is a woman’s crowning creative experience of a lifetime.” — John Stevenson

46. “If I had my life to live over, instead of wishing away nine months of pregnancy, I’d have cherished every moment and realized that the wonderment growing inside me was the only chance in life to assist God in a miracle.” — Erma Bombeck

47. “The most important thing she’d learned over the years was that there was no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

48. “That first pregnancy is a long sea journey to a country where you don’t know the language, where land is in sight for such a long time that after a while, it’s just the horizon — and then one day, birds wheel over that dark shape and it’s suddenly close, and all you can do is hope like hell that you’ve had the right shots.” — Emily Perkins

49. “In giving birth to our babies, we may find that we give birth to new possibilities within ourselves.” — Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn

50. “[Motherhood is] the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary—it’s an act of infinite optimism.” — Gilda Radner

51. “What if I fail?” “Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?” — Erin Hanson

Having a baby quotes

52. “It is easy when you’re pregnant to spend hours dreaming about the little baby growing inside of you and wondering who in the world they will turn out to be.” — Unknown

53. “Life’s biggest miracle is the gift of having life growing inside of you.” — Unknown

54. “Regardless if your pregnancy was planned or happened by surprise, it is sure to say that your life will be forever changed.” — Unknown

55. “When a baby is born a life of endless possibilities lays ahead.” — Unknown

56. “Pregnancy isn’t always easy. The extra emotions, fatigue, morning sickness, and difficulty to find a comfortable position to sleep. But, just knowing your baby is growing inside of you is one of the most rewarding experience a woman can enjoy.” — Unknown

57. “A baby will make your heart fuller, your home happier, and your future brighter.” — Unknown

58. “Expecting a baby is just the beginning, there are so many precious moments to look forward to as your baby grows.” — Unknown

59. “I know some people find being pregnant so easy, but I can’t relate. It’s hard. It is incredibly beautiful, but it also challenges you in ways you never thought possible.” — Unknown

60. “There is nothing quite like that perfect moment when your holding your baby in your arms and realize you would do absolutely anything for them.” — Unknown

61. “Mama, you are strong, beautiful, and more powerful than you know. Trust yourself. Trust your body. And know, that no matter how your birth goes, there is a powerful collective of mamas that are right behind you.” — Unknown

62. “From the moment I knew you were growing inside of me; I have loved you.” — Unknown

63. “I might only carry my baby inside me for nine months, and in my arms for a few short years, but I will forever hold them in my heart no matter how big they get.” — Unknown

64. “The love for your baby really is like no other. It fills places in your heart that you never even knew were empty.” — Unknown

65. “Pregnancy is really hard. After all you’re trying to grow a whole other person inside of you which isn’t easy. Yet, one of the hardest parts is actually realizing your life is about to change in a huge way but not knowing exactly how.” — Unknown

66. “It is crazy how much love you can have for someone you have never met.” — Unknown

67. “Pregnancy changes you as a person. It is this amazing journey that shifts your focus and pushes you to re-evaluate your life and priorities.” — Unknown

68. “When your pregnant little hands pushing and tiny feet kicking remind you that you are never really alone.” — Unknown

69. “Pregnancy feels like an endless wait, but once your little one is here it is a life of endless love.” — Unknown

70. “Just knowing you are going to meet the love of your life makes all the waiting, all the labor pain, and all the unknown worth it.” — Unknown

Mommy and baby quotes

71. “The changes that your body goes through while pregnant are beautiful, yet they can also be daunting. As your body changes it is easy to feel fat or uncomfortable in your own skin, however when you are holding your precious little baby in your arms it makes it all worth it.” — Unknown

72. “The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life.” — Unknown

73. “And suddenly, you were my everything.” — Unknown

74. “The love a mother has for her child is immeasurable.” — Unknown

75. “Before we had you, we had each other, and now you’re here we have everything.” — Unknown

Baby Bump quotes

76. “Happiness is on the way.” — Unknown

77. “I do not have a waddle — it’s called pregnancy swag.” — Unknown

78. "During labor, the pain is so great that a woman can almost imagine what a man feels when he has a fever.” — Unknown

79. “My head says broccoli, but my bump says french fries.” — Unknown

80. “I was told there would be glowing.” — Unknown

81. “You can’t drink any alcohol and you still have a hangover in the morning.” — Unknown

82. “Bra off. Hair up. Belly out.” — Unknown

83. “To pee, or not to pee, that is never the question. Pee.” — Mommie Pickles

84. “Just when you think you know love, something little comes along to remind you just how big it really is.” — Unknown

85. “A baby makes love stronger, the days shorter, the nights longer, savings smaller, and a home happier.” — Unknown

86. "A grand adventure is about to begin ..." —Unknown

87. “People always say that pregnant women have a glow. And I say it’s because you’re sweating to death.” — Jessica Simpson

88. “Being pregnant made me realize it takes talent to not pee yourself when you sneeze.” — Unknown

89. “You know you’re pregnant when all you fantasize about is sleeping for more than one hour at a time.” — Unknown

90. “The miracle of life is taking place inside of me and I love and honor my ever-changing body.” — Unknown

91. “It’s the small moments that make life big.” — Unknown

92. “I’m pregnant, which means I’m sober, swollen, and hungry. Approach with caution.” — Unknown

93. “I’ve reached that point in my pregnancy where I no longer want to wear pants.” — Unknown

94. “The pain that you’ve been feeling can’t compare to the joy that’s coming.” — Unknown

95. “‘Relax, baby will come when it’s ready,’ said no overdue pregnant woman ever.” — Unknown

96. “You know you’re in your third trimester when you drop something on the floor and walk away muttering, 'F*ck it!'” — Unknown

97. “There’s a party going on in my uterus and I’m not invited.” — Unknown

98. “If heartburn during pregnancy means you’ll have a hairy baby, I’m about to give birth to Chewbacca.” — Unknown

99. “I haven’t had alcohol in months. This isn’t a pregnancy glow, this is a detox glow.” — Mommie Pickles

100. “What idiot decided to call it ‘morning’ sickness? This crap lasts all day.” — Unknown

101. “When people point at my pregnant belly and ask if I know what it’s going to be, I like to say, ‘We’re hoping for a baby.’” — Unknown

102. "That moment during pregnancy when you realize that shaving your legs has become a life-and-death struggle.” — Unknown

103. “Making the decision to have a baby is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” — Elizabeth Stone

104. “When people congratulate me, I like to say, ‘For what?’ and then watch them freak out.” — Mommie Pickles

105. “Waiting for this baby is like picking up someone from the airport, but you don’t know who they are or what time their flight comes in.” — Unknown

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.