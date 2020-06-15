'90 Day Fiancé': Meet Colt Johnson's New Girlfriend, Jess Caroline

She's Brazilian, just like his ex-wife.

If 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined didn't give you enough of a catch-up on past couples from the show, TLC is bringing back 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After to follow up with audiences favorites. This time they switched it up a little and are following a couple who is definitely not living happily ever after.

Colt Johnson not only divorced Larissa Dos Santos, he went so far as to withdraw his support for her green card. Now TLC cameras are following the unpaired pair as she tried to find a way to stay in the U.S. and he tries to find love with a new woman.

In the opening episode of the show, fans see Johnson meeting up with his new girlfriend, Jess Caroline. He has a lot of positive things to say about her but we have some spoilers than indicate that even they didn't get to happily-ever-after, either.

Who is Colt Johnson's new girlfriend, Jess Caroline?

He's dating another Brazilian woman.

Johnson, who opens the show as he's working out in his garage, tells the cameras that he is dating someone new and he's very hopeful about the relationship. Her name is Jess and she's 26. Like his ex-wife, she's from Brazil and she's in the U.S. as an au pair. The two met online originally but were able to meet up in person when she traveled to Las Vegas for a weekend.

Caroline keeps her life as an au pair off social media but she has apparently been able to do plenty of travel as she has been in the United States. She has photos from Texas and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. She's also clearly someone who enjoys getting dressed up and hanging out with friends, as well as being an aspiring social media influencer. In the days before the premiere of the show, she launched a YouTube channel and she's promoting the show on her Instagram account.

Caroline filming 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After.

She's not psyched about being kept a secret.

One of the defining traits of Johnson is his extremely close relationship with his mother, Debbie, who he lives with. Her presence in his house when Dos Santos first arrived in the U.S. was not conducive to the couple getting to know each other better. She and Dos Santos argued frequently and in the new episode, Mother Debbie made it clear that she held Dos Santos responsible for breaking her son's heart, telling him that his divorce wasn't his fault.

Johnson evidently cautions about raising new conflict with his mom and says he hasn't told her about Caroline at all so far. When he raises the idea of dating to her in the new episode, Debbie laughed and told him he wasn't ready. Shortly after that, he packed a bag and headed to Chicago to see the woman he has already been dating for months. When he told Caroline that he was visiting her without maternal approval — or even maternal knowledge — she looked stricken and told the cameras she felt like his deception of his mother made her think he wasn't serious about her.

But she still went to bed with him.

Over drinks, Caroline told Johnson that she found American men were much less likely to pursue sex early in a relationship than Brazilian men. Johnson took the hint and invited her to his hotel room to have sex. He actually said that in so many words. She finished her drink and got ready to take him up on his offer, telling the camera that she loved him.

Is this relationship going to be 'the one' for Johnson?

The previews for the rest of the season hint that there's trouble ahead for Caroline and Johnson. In one clip, she's seen screaming at Johnson about someone named Vanessa, who he's evidently texting regularly, despite assurances otherwise to Caroline. There is also the matter of Mother Debbie, who finds out about Caroline in a future episode but tells the cameras, “I don’t know if Jess understands the bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she’s going to be in for a rude awakening."

There's also a scene where Caroline meets with Dos Santos, where they talk woman to woman about Johnson. She tells her, “You should know the truth about Colt.”

Johnson and his mother Debbie.

SPOILER: Things don't end well.

Audiences will need to keep watching to see the journey Johnson and Caroline go on — but Caroline already spilled the beans on how things ultimately turned out. In a now-expired Instagram story, she calls Johnson manipulative and reveal he shared intimate photos that she sent him. Her message was amplified by Dos Santos, who shared the posts in her own now-expired story, saying, “Just reposting to help my Brazilian friend.”

Where is Johnson now?

As fans say in his episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, Johnson is weathering the COVID-19 lockdown at home with his mom. According to his Instagram account, he's filling the time recording Cameo videos for fans. For $50, you can get a personal message from the TLC regular.

90 Day Finacé Happily Ever After is on Sundays on TLC.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.