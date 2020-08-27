Everything To Know About Clea Shearer, Home Organization Star Of Netflix's 'The Home Edit'

Can she organize our entire house?

If you've ever marveled at how beautifully put together Khloé Kardashian's pantry is organzied, then chances are good you've heard of The Home Edit, the organization company that is known for cleaning up celeb homes and creating aesthetically pleasing spaces out of total chaos. And for those of us who simply cannot stop scrolling through The Home Edit's Instagram, there's good news: on September 9, Get Organized With The Home Edit is coming to Netflix, bringing Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's genius to our TV screens.

But before the show premieres next month:

Who is Clea Shearer? Here's what you need to know about this Home Edit co-founder.

Clea Shearer is a home organization expert.

Clea is best known for being one half of The Home Edit, an organizational service based out of Nashville that has worked with many people (including celebrities) all over the country with in-home, online, and video services.

"THE HOME EDIT organizes every space in the home, from bedrooms and kitchens, to closets and pantries. Every project receives meticulous attention to detail, carefully considered systems, and our signature stylized aesthetic," says the business' website.

Shearer has always loved organization.

In an interview, Shearer shared that organization has a been a lifelong love of hers, going all the way back to her childhood, so of course she ended up making it her career.

"I have always had very real tendencies, in terms of needing to be ORDERLY," she said. "As a child, I would get very stressed out if things weren’t in order. I kept my bookshelf looking perfect. During elementary school, I would get really excited for spring break because it meant I had time to rearrange my room. I know, really cool!"

Who is Clea Shearer's husband?

Shearer Is married to John Shearer, an entertainment and music photographer who shoots live events as well as single and album covers and other promotional photos. Together, they have two children: a daughter named Stella Blue and a son named Sutton Gray, both of whom frequently appear on Shearer's Instagram feed.

Before The Home Edit, Clea Shearer worked in interior design and marketing.

According to her Linked In account, before starting The Home Edit, Shearer worked at an online interior design studio, Laurel & Wolf. Before that, she spent four years as the west coast regional director at The Real Real when she lived in Los Angeles, and in the past worked for companies like MySpace in marketing.

She's all about TikTok.

As much as she seems to love Instagram, Shearer is always uploading videos to The Home Edit's TikTok account, and most of them are pretty funny. This lady has a solid sense of humor, and at the same time, she also offers up organizational tips and tricks, too.

Clea Shearer's son has Tourette's Syndrome.

Shearer recently opened up about her 6-year-old son's Tourette's diagnosis after finding out about Elijah McClain being shot by police because he was "different."

"I've never discussed this publicly, but Sutton has Tourette's Syndrome. His tics are minor eyebrow raises and a sniff/throat clear/cough," she wrote in an Instagram post. "He's also 6 years old and weighs 35 pounds. The internet loves him, but will kids accept him? Probably not. He's going to be 'different.' But the worst we will deal with is bullying. No one will call the cops on my 'different child,' and he will not die from police brutality."

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.