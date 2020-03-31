People In Japan Shave Their Dogs Into Cubes And It's Oddly Amazing

These photos are creepily mesmorizing...

According to MTV, people in Japan are grooming their dogs to look like giant cubes.

Yes, this is really a thing.

Apparently, it's common for dog lovers to style their pup's fur into outlandish shapes and some are taking it a step further by entering their cubic-squared canine friends into dog show competitions, where the dog with the best cut wins.

Even Lance Bass jumped in on this trend, tweeting, "Look at this new trend coming out of Japan!!!! Shaving cube shapes into a dogs head! Chic Chic Chic!" (Sarcastically, we hope?)

Check out a few pictures for yourself:

