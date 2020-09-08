Are Kaia Gerber And Jacob Elordi Dating? The Fan Photo That Sent The Internet Into A Tizzy

This could be a new couple alert!

Jacob Elordi has been linked to more than a couple of Hollywood women lately and now, word on the street is that he's dating a certain model. Last week, Jacob Elordi was spotted with Kaia Gerber, sparking rumors that they're now a couple ... especially since they were photographed holding hands. At least, two people who look like them were, anyway, which means it's time to investigate.

Are Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber dating?

Or are they just friends? What's going on here? Here's all the information we have so far, because the situation involving Elordi is pretty confusing at this point.

A fan spotted Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber together in New York.

After a fan saw Elordi and Gerber together in NYC, they snapped a pic and sent it in to popular celeb gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi. Though the photo was taken from behind, it does appear to be Elordi and Gerber (with Gerber's recently dyed pink hair), and they seem to be holding hands, leading people to believe that they're on a date.

Jacob Elordi & Kaia Gerber pic.twitter.com/Q5VdaxeMVr — Bitch, you're my soulmate | Euphoria: Fan account (@maddyxperez) September 7, 2020

This isn't the only time Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have been seen together.

Before their outing in NYC, Elordi and Gerber were seen having dinner together in Malibu, California ... which means that they've likely been traveling together. They ate together at Nobu, a pretty popular restaurant in the celebrity circuit, though none of the photos that have emerged from that particular dinner have shown any PDA at all.

Is Jacob Elordi still dating Zendaya?

Earlier this year, Elordi was rumored to be dating Zendaya, his Euphoria costar, after they were seen hanging out when they weren't filming. However, they have since broken up (or they were just friends all along) since he seems to be getting pretty cozy with Gerber these days ... unless those two are just friends, too? Then, there's also the fact that he's been seen smooching fellow actor Tommy Dorfman on Instagram, but considering the fact that Dorfman appears to be happily married to Peter Zurkuhlen since 2009, this was most likely a friendly interaction

Reports claim that Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are just friends.

According to a source, Elordi is interested in Gerber but for now, they're just friends, and it sounds like it may stay that way.

"Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there," the insider said. "They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."

On social media, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber both appear to be single.

As far as either of their Instagram accounts go, there's no signs that these two are dating — each other or anyone else. Elordi doesn't post much on Instagram; his account only features 18 posts, and most of them are related to his career and projects, Euphoria included. As for Gerber? She seems to be single, too, with her Instagram dedicated to her modeling shots, selfies, and childhood throwback photos.

Neither Jacob Elordi or Kaia Gerber have issued an official confirmation (or denial) of their relationship.

When it comes to publicly sharing their relationship status, Gerber and Elordi aren't down with it. So far, they haven't confirmed or denied the reports, so we'll just have to keep waiting for clues one way or the other. Are they dating, or are they friends? Time will tell — hopefully sooner rather than later.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.