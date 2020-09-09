Are Addison Rae And Troy Zarba Dating? Her Strong Response To The Rumors

Are these two a couple or not?

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall only very recently broke up, but is this TikTok star already moving on with another popular user of the platform? Rae has been spending time with fellow TikToker Troy Zarba lately, leaving fans to wonder if they're a couple ... and if they are, Rae would have moved on from her ex in a matter of days, which means that some people are more than a bit miffed at her.

But now that Rae has officially addressed the rumors, what is the deal?

Are Addison Rae and Troy Zarba dating?

Here's what we know for sure.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall recently broke up.

Rae and Hall ended their relationship earlier this summer, and in an interview earlier this month, Rae opened up about why they called it quits, adding that they planned to stay friends.

"There were a lot of times we were on, we were off, and it was kind of just like, a confusing situation, but right now, we're just kind of both deciding that, you know, there are a lot of things going on in both of our lives that we really need to focus on and figure out," Rae said. "So I think, you know, for me, I just really want to focus on my family, my brands, my career and just really trying to shape my life for the next five to 10 years and being able to provide for myself and like, my family, and just continuing to grow like that. And I think Bryce also has a lot going on and things that he has to figure out as well, and I wish him the best of luck in it all and I think at the end of the day, we're both still wishing the best for each other."

Rae recently met Troy Zarba in person for the first time.

During an appearance on friend and fellow TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio's YouTube show, Rae shared that she met Zarba in person after having a crush on him, only to become friends.

"Before we even met him, we were obsessed with him. We met him, and then we all became really good friends. That’s a thing for anybody though, like, before you meet someone and go ‘oh my gosh I have a crush on them’ and then you meet them and it’s normal," she said at the time.

Addison Rae and Troy Zarba sparked dating rumors when they hung out at her house together.

On Labor Day, Zarba appeared to post photos from Rae's house, which sparked rumors that they were dating ... and at the same time, Hall tweeted his best wishes for Rae in response to the rumors, writing, "Addison can do whatever she wants as fast as she wants, we’re working on ourselves and I wish nothing but the best for her and her future manz. All love," which added fuel to the fire.

Rae says she and Zarba aren't dating.

In comments on Instagram, Rae seemed to clear up the rumors, saying that she and Zarba are just friends. She seemed pretty frustrated by the rumors, writing, "The fact that I'm losing friendships over this makes me so upset. I've been friends with Troy since August, did y'all not see my NYC vlog hahah also do y'all not hangout with ur friends or should I just not have them."

According to social media, Zarba appears to be single.

None of Zarba's recent Instagram posts feature any ladies at all, let alone Addison Rae. In fact, right now, he seems fully focused on his recent move to Los Angeles and isn't dropping any hints that he's in a relationship with anybody at this point. If he and Rae are dating, it looks like it's something they're definitely keeping under wraps for now, but it seems like they truly are just friends.

Addison Rae seems to be prioritizing her singledom.

Earlier this week, Rae tweeted about keeping herself a priority, so it doesn't sound like she's looking to get into another relationship anytime soon. In fact, she's been spending a ton of time with reality star mom Kourtney Kardashian, who's a lot older than her.

"I am not anyone’s possession or object. Please stop treating me like I’m owned by someone. I’m my own person," she wrote.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.