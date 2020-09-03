Everything To Know About Antony Starr, Actor On Amazon Prime’s Hit Show ‘The Boys’

Meet Antony Starr!

Season 2 of Amazon Prime’s original series, The Boys, is set to hit the streaming service on Friday, Sept. 4. While the first season was a bit of a sleeper with fans, eventually, the show gained traction with viewers, and thanks to the stellar cast — like Antony Starr, who plays the role of Homelander — fans can’t wait for the show’s return.

Who is Antony Starr?

Antony Starr was born in New Zealand on October 25, 1975, which makes him a Scorpio. Growing up, Antony participated in martial arts and karate for eight years, and got into acting in the early ‘90s, guest starring on shows like Xena: Warrior Princess and Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Since getting bit by the acting bug as a teen, the New Zealand hunk has appeared in countless television shows and movies, like Mercy Peak, Outrageous Fortune, Wish You Were Here, and Banshee.

Is Antony Starr married?

Antony Starr’s partner’s name is Lucy McClay. From what we can tell, she remains out of the public eye for the most part, and Antony doesn’t divulge too much about their relationship on his social media accounts. In fact, Lucy isn’t on his Instagram account at all, and it seems like she doesn’t have social media to begin with.

One of his favorite scenes he’s ever filmed on The Boys involved a plane.

In an Instagram post on April 11, Antony posted a collage of photos of himself in character as Homelander, revealing his favorite scene he’s shot while working on The Boys to his 190K followers.

“Tbt one of my favourite days at work! [cry-laughing emoji],” he wrote. “Such a fun scene to do. Horrific and dark and I was laughing all day!! So messed up....but who wouldn’t enjoy “accidentally” taking out a plane full of innocent peoples...right??? [cry-laughing emojis].”

He has a scar on his head from a coffee cup.

You’d think being in an action show that revolves around superheroes would give you some pretty gnarly battle scars, however, Antoni revealed that he has a scar on his head from an incident that happened when he was a teenager — and it involves a coffee cup.

“I had a job when I was 15 working at a supermarket, and I knocked over a stack of plastic coffee cups,” he said. “In my anger, I threw one at a concrete wall, and it rebounded back into my head and cut my head open. Stupidest way to get a scar, but it's one that I have.”

Antony Starr an award-winning actor.

Not only has Antony Starr received rave reviews for his performance as Homelander on The Boys, he’s also an award-winning actor. Starr has nabbed five out of the nine awards he’s been nominated for, including Best Supporting Actor for his role in Wish You Were Here at the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards and Best Actor in a TV Drama for his role in Outrageous Fortune at the Air New Zealand Screen Awards.

