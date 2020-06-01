Who Is Tom Holland's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Nadia Parkes

They're living and quarantining together in London.

Tom Holland is in lockdown in London but rumor has it that he isn't alone. The Spider-Man star is reportedly laying low at home with his new girlfriend Nadia Parkes.

The 24-year-old The Spanish Princess actress and 24-year-old Holland had reportedly started dating a few months before the global pandemic sent everyone home to quarantine. Holland is the London home he shares with his brother Harry and his friend Harrison Osterfield. Eventually, he and Parkes decided it would be better to shelter in place together and she joined him to wait out the lockdown orders.

Who is Tom Holland's girlfriend, Nadia Parkes?

Who is Nadia Parkes?

Parkes is an up-and-coming British actress who is best known so-far for the role of Rosa on The Spanish Princess. Her character is one of the ladies-in-waiting to Katherine of Aragon in the series that looks at the life of Henry VIII's first wife. According to her Twitter bio, Parkes graduated from the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art drama school in the spring of 2018, shortly after snagging the role in the Starz series. Since then, she has had a guest role on Doctor Who while she plans her next career moves.

She got a dream role when she was on Doctor Who.

Parkes was cast on Doctor Who in 2019 and she felt like she had won a kind of fangirl lottery. "Honestly, it was like — I was obsessed with it [Doctor Who] when I was 12 years old," Parkes told said on a podcast in 2019. "It was literally a young me’s dream."

Parkes on Doctor Who.

Her acting career started out quickly, then slowed.

The Spanish Princess part was a very big break for the actress but it didn't come with guarantees of work after she wrapped filming. "I was in drama school when I got the job. I left early to do it," she recalled on the podcast. "Everyone was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is incredible.' I sat there going, 'Oh my god, this has all happened for me so quickly, and I didn’t even have to kind of deal with all the worry and the rejection. No, it’s not going to be long until I get my next job.' Ten months later, I hadn’t worked, and I’d started working at a special needs school to help out with some kids there. I was feeling so low."

She says her agent is getting her in the door for a lot of auditions now but even that isn't a sure thing. "So I have been going up for incredible roles—but up against people that have been in the industry for much longer than me and who have worked a lot more than me and I’ve often missed out on roles because of profile [having more credits and roles]," she continued. "So it’s a difficult one ... If you don’t give me the experience, how am I going to get it?"

It's unclear how she met Holland.

Sometime in between all the auditioning, Parkes managed to meet the Spider-Man star in the months after he broke up with Olivia Bolton. They may have been introduced by mutual friend Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Insiders say they had been dating for a few months before they went into quarantine together.

Holland and his housemates.

They had just started dating when the lockdown was called.

A source close to the couple said that the choice to move in together was driven by the pandemic that has everyone staying home as much as possible. "It was early days for Tom and Nadia when the lockdown was announced in London," the insider said. "They made the decision to isolate together and things have been going great between them." The source also say that Holland feels like moving in so quickly has been good for them as a couple.

They're not Instagram official.

If you are getting ready to rush over to their social media feeds to look for adorable quarantine pics of the two stars making sourdough bread together, you're going to be disappointed. Neither one of them has taken the relationship to the Instagram level. You can see great behind the scenes pictures from The Spanish Princess set or a funny IGTV video of Holland running a Marvel trivia quiz for fans, but no photos of the two of them together ... yet.

