Who Is Cheryl Hines's Husband? Details About The ‘I Can See Your Voice’ Host’s Love Life With Robert F. Kennedy

You may have heard of her husband’s family.

Fox recently announced that its new reality series, I Can See Your Voice, will air after the Season 4 premiere of the hit show The Masked Singer. Curb Your Enthusiasm actress and two-time Emmy nominee Cheryl Hines is one of the hosts of the new series, alongside The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong and singer Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

While we’re excited to see another new game show hosted by Jeong, we’re curious about Cheryl Hines’ personal life — particularly:

Who is Cheryl Hines's husband, Robert F. Kennedy?

Is Cheryl Hines married?

Cheryl Hines is currently married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. And yes, he’s fro m that Kennedy family. Robert F. Kennedy is the son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy. He is nearly twelve years older than Hines.

When did Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy get married?

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy got engaged in April of 2014 and got married shortly after on August 2, 2014 at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port on Cape Cod.

What does Robert F. Kennedy do for a living?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an environmental lawyer, activist, and author.

He is also an anti-vaxxer. His son, Connor, suffers from anaphylaxis peanut allergies, and he believes vaccines are what caused his son’s severe allergies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also the chairman for The Children’s Health Defense (formerly called The World Mercury Project), which is an advocacy group that alleges that autism, autoimmune diseases, food allergies, and more are caused by specific chemicals, radiation, and of course, vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s family doesn’t see eye-to-eye with him regarding his stance on vaccines. In an op-ed written by his brother, sister, and niece, the trio made it known that Robert is the outlier in the Kennedy family when it comes to public health and safety.

“We love Bobby,” they wrote. “We stand behind him in his ongoing fight to protect our environment. However, on vaccines he is wrong. And his and others’ work against vaccines is having heartbreaking consequences.”

Who is Cheryl Hines’ first husband?

Cheryl Hines’ first husband is producer Paul Young, who actually has a ton of impressive producing credits. Paul Young served as an executive producer on popular television series like Black-ish, Key and Peele, Snatchers, Married, and Reno 911.

Cheryl Hines and Paul Young were married from 2002 - 2010 and have a 16-year-old daughter together, whose name is Catherine Rose Young.

What is I Can See Your Voice about?

Fox describes the premise of I Can See Your Voice, which is adapted from a South Korean game show, as having a “contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, hidden clues and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.”

I Can See Your Voice premieres on September 23, 2020 on Fox.

