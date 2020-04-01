Who Is The Turtle On 'The Masked Singer'? Masked Singer Spoilers Ahead!

'The Masked Singer' is back, but who is the celeb in this costume?

The Masked Singer spoilers ahead! Another new year has arrived, and so has another season of The Masked Singer. Our favorite competition reality show (with a twist!) is back!

Now that Season 3 is finally in gear, there's a whole new set of celebrities hiding behind these elaborate costumes, and it's up to us to guess their true identities.

So who is the Turtle on The Masked Singer? It's obviously very early to make a true guess, but here's everything we've gathered so far about this particular mask.

1. The turtle's costume is very punk rock.

The Turtle's full costume went live on Instagram on January 21, and it's definitely one that gives us a lot to absorb. The hairstyle and all leather outfit (plus that pose) definitely makes us think that whoever's hiding inside this mask is definitely hardcore ... and maybe since this costume is Turtle, the celebrity in question is seen as having a "tough shell" to crack and might be a rocker themselves?

2. The Turtle is all about "shell-abrating."

Before the full costume was released, The Masked Singer's official Instagram released this preview, with the tagline "I'm gonna shell-ebrate my victory." Yes, this show is known for their use of puns, but could there be more to it than that? We're thinking the word "celebrate" might be key here. Judging by the talent that's usually showcased each season, we hope this Turtle is ready to bring it if they're already planning their victory party.

3. Some Reddit fans think the Turtle is definitely a woman.

In the Masked Singer subreddit, fans are leaning toward the Turtle being a woman — even though there's no definite confirmation either way. In fact, more than one person is guessing that this could be Pink. It would be surprising if someone with such a busy schedule could make the show but then again, this show does like to surprise us. And honestly, the style of this costume definitely fits what we think about when we think of Pink.

Other female rockers that fans are guessing include Cyndi Lauper and even Missy Elliot.

4. Fans on Instagram think the Turtle could be a few different options.

On the show's costume reveal post on Instagram, fans are taking even more stabs at who this could be. Names that have come up? Adam Lambert, Bruce Springsteen, or even someone from KISS. Others are also guessing Pink, yet again. If that really is who this turns out to be, we can't say that people weren't onto her from the start!

5. One big guess is Jack Black.

Given the Turtle's rocker style and Jack Black's fame for starring in School of Rock, Black seems to be a popular choice when it comes to figuring out the identity of the Turtle. This costume definitely reminds us of Black's character in the movie, so it wouldn't be quite a stretch if that's really who's inside.

6. Is Jesse McCartney the turtle?

As soon as the Turtle started performing "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal, Jamie Foxx pointed out that it sounds like it could be someone from a boy band, and he's not wrong! It's hard to deny that this mask sounds like it's gotta be Jesse McCartney in there — in fact, it would be pretty astonishing if it's anyone but, as fans who spent their preteen years swooning over the former Summerland star can attest.

7. But who is the Turtle on The Masked Singer anyway? We'll find out soon!

Part of the fun of The Masked Singer is watching the show each week and letting the clues pile up, and now that the show's back, that's finally happening.

We'll figure out who the Turtle is soon enough, but until then, it's anyone's guess.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.