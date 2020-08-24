Interesting Facts About Sean Parnell, The Army Vet Speaking At The Republican National Convention

He's not THAT Sean Parnell.

The Republican National Convention is well underway, and the first day of the event is packed with speakers who are endorsing Donald Trump for his 2020 re-election campaign. Army Veteran Sean Parnell (not to be confused with the former Governor of Alaska who shares the same name) will be one of the speakers rallying for Trump on August 24.

Who is Sean Parnell?

Sean Parnell is an army veteran and a Republican congressional candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th district. He is also a New York Times best-selling author and one of Trump’s favorite congressional candidates, so it makes sense that Trump would have him speak at the RNC.

Sean Parnell is an American Hero. Conor Lamb has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did. Will kill 2A. Voted to impeach (on nothing). A TOTAL & COMPLETE Sean Parnell Endorsement! https://t.co/v1OnY0MI8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

“Having the opportunity to speak at [a convention] is really unbelievable to me and humbling. When I think of where I was 10 years ago from today. I was just broken,” Parnell said. “This journey to here has been one I never foresaw. It's this country that gives us the opportunity to live a life like that if you work hard enough.”

Is Sean Parnell married?

Sean Parnell is not married; however, he does have three kids. Parnell detailed his morning routine with his children — who are all young — and it sounds like he takes his experience in the army and applies it to parenting.

“When I have the kids and it’s during the school year, it’s like I run my house like you would run a basic training for 10,” he said. “My kids are little, we have fun with it.”

What does Sean Parnell do for a living?

Sean Parnell served in Afghanistan as an Army Ranger for the U.S. military. In 2006, he was wounded in action and suffered a traumatic head injury. He was medically discharged from the army in 2010 and retired as a “highly decorated Captain and was awarded two Bronze Stars, one for Valor, and the Purple Heart.”

After retiring from the army, Sean Parnell wrote the New York Times best-selling book Outlaw Platoon, which details his experiences in Afghanistan from 2006-2007.

What will Sean Parnell’s RNC speech be about?

One scroll through Sean Parnell’s Twitter feed will reveal that he’s beyond excited to speak on behalf of the Trump administration.

“The speech is about bringing people together. It's about unity. It's about leadership,” he said. “The theme is that we united on the battlefield in the 3rd Platoon with people from all walks of life in the face of certain death. One of the most profound leadership lessons that we learned over there was we did not let our differences divide us.”

Thank you so much. I will never take that support for granted.

I hope that my speech resonates. https://t.co/VyW2pLBXWZ — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 23, 2020

“We learned very quickly that we all bleed red. If you focus on our differences, we would probably die, so we put that aside,” he continued. “We united as Americans, and we fought on, and because of that, we were victorious.”

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.