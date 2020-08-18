She's got quite the story.

Night two of the Democratic National Convention continues tonight at 9 p.m. ET, and Delaware Democratic representative Lisa Blunt Rochester is set to speak on behalf of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Lisa Blunt Rochester made history after becoming Delaware’s first woman and first African American to serve in Congress, and although her professional resume is impressive, many people are wondering about her personal life, too.

Specifically, is Lisa Blunt Rochester married?

Is Lisa Blunt Rochester married?

No, Lisa Blunt Rochester is not currently married. She has been married twice, and has two children with her first husband.

Who is Lisa Blunt Rochester’s first husband?

Lisa Blunt Rochester married her first husband, former basketball star Alex Bradley, in 1982. Lisa Blunt Rochester met Alex Bradley while she was studying international relations at Villanova University. The pair lived in Europe together while Alex played professional basketball overseas.

The couple were married for over twenty years, then went their separate ways in 2003.

We’ve been Ridin’ with @JoeBiden all over Iowa & we made it to Ames! #1Day pic.twitter.com/dwd0eKahEJ — Lisa Blunt Rochester (@LisaBRochester) February 2, 2020

Who is Lisa Blunt Rochester’s second husband?

After being recruited to run the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, Lisa Blunt Rochester met her second husband, Charles Rochester, an engineer who was working in China at the time they met.

That's a wrap! I'm headed back to Washington now. I'm so glad I had a chance to use my voice today, and I hope you did too. Every race matters! pic.twitter.com/Ls3TYeBbTF — Lisa Blunt Rochester (@LisaBRochester) May 9, 2018

After a mostly long -istance relationship, Lisa Blunt Rochester married Charles Rochester in 2006, and was excited to start the next chapter of her life with Charles, and went to live with him in China the same year they got married.

Charles Rochester’s job transferred him back to the states — specifically, Boston, Massachusetts — and Lisa was able to work at The University of Massachusetts-Boston. Their plan was for Charles to retire when he turned 55 in 2017, and live in Delaware together after his retirement.

However, after Charles went on a business trip to St. Louis in 2014, he tore his achilles tendon and had to have surgery. Although the surgery went well, he developed blood clots in his lungs and his heart, and tragically passed away on September 25, 2014.

While Charles’ death was absolutely devastating to Lisa, it’s ultimately what pushed her into politics.

“He was only 53. I was really sad and I thought about how so many people were going through a really tough time,” she said.

It was wonderful to be able to spend some time with you last weekend and talk about why @JoeBiden has my support! pic.twitter.com/RymbFWAhaQ — Lisa Blunt Rochester (@LisaBRochester) March 4, 2020

"I came back and just looked around at our city,” she added. “I looked at our state and our country and I kept hearing all these extremes. At that moment, I was all into my own grief and had to step out of that and say, 'You know what, I'm still here. I can still serve, and there's much to be done.'"

Who are Lisa Blunt Rochester’s kids?

After Lisa Blunt Rochester married Alex Bradley, they had two children together, Alyssa Bradley and Alex T. Bradley, who are both in their 30s. Both of her children live in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.