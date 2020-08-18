Who Is Jill Biden's Ex-Husband? Bill Stevenson Accused Her Of Cheating On Him With Joe Before They Divorced

This sounds like a seriously messy situation.

The closer we get to November's presidential election, the more stories we're going to hear about the candidates and those closest to them, and the latest victim seems to be Jill Biden. This week, her ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, accused her of cheating on him with Joe before they were actually divorced ... and now that he's writing a book, these kind of accusations definitely have the potential to get nasty.

Who is Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson?

Bill Stevenson claimed Jill Biden cheated on him with Joe Biden.

In a new interview, Stevenson revealed that although people believe that Jill and Joe met on a blind date, they actually began their romance while she was still married to Stevenson and while Joe was still married to his late first wife as he worked on his campaign for the U.S. senate. Stevenson said that a friend of Jill's told him that she and Joe were getting too close not long after she turned down the chance to meet Bruce Springsteen because of a favor she owed Joe.

“’I asked Jill to go with me and she said no — she had things to do, she had to look after Joe’s kids, Beau and Hunter," he said. "It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly."

Stevenson and Biden have been divorced since 1975.

A year after Stevenson began to suspect that Biden was cheating on him with Joe, they divorced. Two years later, in 1977, the Bidens were married, and they've been together ever since, welcoming their daughter, Ashley, in 1981.

Bill Stevenson founded The Stone Balloon Tavern.

Stevenson's biggest claim to fame is founding the Stone Balloon Tavern in Delaware, a concert hall that earned him a place in Delaware's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. According to the Hall of Fame's website, Stevenson opened the club in 1971 and brought over 300 national acts in to perform, as well as also supporting local talent from around the state.

Stevenson has written a book about his time working in music.

Though Stevenson has claimed he's working on a book about his life, he's also written a book about the Stone Balloon, titled The Stone Balloon Story: The Early Years.

"The best way to find out about Bill is to read his book The Stone Balloon Story, The Early Years," says the publisher's website. "It explains why Bill left Pennsylvania in 1968 to attend the University of Delaware and play football, and how a strange turn of events led him to buy a rundown Main Street tavern and open The Stone Balloon in 1971."

Bill Stevenson made headlines for a heart attack he had in 2018.

During a 2018 trip to New York, Stevenson suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the street. NYPD officers came to his aid, and after spending four days in a coma, he became dedicated to making sure that all police cars had defibrillators so that other officers would be able to save people's lives the way that his had been saved.

Who is Bill Stevenson married to now? He remarried after divorcing Jill Biden.

Stevenson is now married to a woman named Linda, and they have a daughter named Christina.

"I'm not bitter because, if it wasn't for my divorce, I would never have met my wife Linda and she's the greatest thing in my life," he said in the interview.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.