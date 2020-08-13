An ex-girlfriend has accused Drake Bell's wife's friend of contacting her.

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt claims that Bell's wife's friend reached out to her in an attempt to squash Lingafelt's abuse allegations against the actor, which begs the question: is Drake Bell married?

In a TikTok video, Lingafelt (also known as Jimi Ono) states that Bell was physically and emotionally abusive towards her throughout their 2-and-a-half year relationship.

@jimiono This is my truth. I hope this message reaches young girls, and that no one has to go through what I did. ##2020survivor ♬ original sound - jimiono

Lingafelt tells the public that she has many witnesses and receipts, one of which includes a message stating that “Drake’s wife’s best friend just tried to message me to discredit my story.”

Is Drake Bell married?

There are no reports that Bell is married.

One of the last times we hear Bell discuss his relationship status is in 2017.

In his interview with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed, “I have a girlfriend, she’s pretty rad. She’s in the industry.”

At the time, he was dating actress and model Janet Von, but there have been no reports of a wedding or marriage.

Presumably, he is still dating her, and there’s always the chance they had a low-key wedding to avoid the drama that his former co-star Josh Peck sparked after not inviting Bell to his own wedding.

Regardless, there is no evidence that states he and Von are married (or even still together for that matter).

Bell was previously engaged to Paydin LoPachin.

The couple began dating in 2010, got engaged in 2011, and broke things off in 2016.

It’s unknown the exact reason they decided to end the relationship.

However, LoPachin was one of the women to come forward and support Lingafelt’s accusations.

In a TikTok showing their Instagram DMs, LoPachin says, “I will stand by your side and back you up as I went through the same horrific verbal, physical, and mental abuse.”

She further adds, “There were so many days where I thought...Melissa went through this too and she got out. It made me think that I can get out too.”

There’s a chance that this answers why they (or she) called it quits after 5 years together.

Bell has denied all accusations.

In a statement to People, Bell expresses that “I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, there are ways to get help. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

