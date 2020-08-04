Who Is Paige O'Brien? New Details About Josh Peck’s Wife

They've been together for years.

For kids who grew up in the 90s, television was the best thing about the weekends. Most of the actors from our childhood have made it big, with Kenan Thompson becoming a cast member on Saturday Night Live and Melissa Joan Hart becoming a director and continuing to act.

But many of us remember Josh Peck as the lovable cast member on The Amanda Show, and later, half of the title duo on Drake & Josh. We have literally watched him grow up before our eyes, especially when, later in life, he became even more of a hunksicle after he showed off his slimmed-down bod.

But behind every funny guy is a woman rolling her eyes and laughing.

Just who is Josh Peck’s wife?

Here are 5 things to know about Paige O’Brien and their relationship, including their pregnancy news.

1. Page O'Brien's father is a former athlete.

Though it seems O’Brien had a pretty normal life and was raised with her three siblings, her father, Ken O’Brien, is a former NFL Quarterback, who played for both the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles. He later retired and became an assistant coach for the University of Southern California.

2. Page O'Brien is a film editor.

O’Brien chose quite a different path from her father and became a film editor. Her credentials include cinematographer and editor for small screen movies like Black Wolf, Let Go, and Tell Me a Story. She also has a strong presence on social media.

3. Josh Peck and Page O'Brien were engaged in March 2016.

After dating for quite some time, Peck popped the question in France, right outside the Eiffel Tower! O’Brien was quick to show off her engagement ring — and with good reason, too! Don’t we all want a funny guy in our lives?

4. They married in June 2017.

Almost one year after getting engaged, the two married in a ceremony held in Malibu, California, surrounded by close friends and family. In attendance was Peck’s Grandfathered co-star, John Stamos, and his wife, as well as Vine star David Dobrik.

Missing from the ceremony was Peck’s former co-star, Drake Bell, who took to social media to express his hurt, saying, “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brother.”

The two have since reconciled, but can you blame Peck for wanting to have a small wedding?

5. The couple had a baby!

News broke in 2018 that the couple is expecting their first child together after both posted photos on Instagram of O’Brien’s growing belly. "Oh baby. Literally, there’s a baby in there,” Peck captioned his post.

The couple did a pretty great job of hiding the news, especially considering Peck’s visit to the Fuller House set earlier this month. He’s slated to appear on the show and gushed about his former co-star’s son: “I love him [John Stamos’s son]. I eat him up. All my friends have kids, so it's great because I get to be an uncle... We [he and O’Brien] just had our one-year anniversary and I'm still married. She seems to want to stay, so it's fabulous.”

The couple welcomed their son Max Milo on December 29, 2018.