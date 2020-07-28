Who Is Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' Fiancé?

We definitely didn't see this engagement coming.

It seems like troubled actress Amanda Bynes has had a lot of ups and downs over the last several years, but this is a moment fans definitely didn't see coming.

Apparently, the former '90s Nickelodeon star is engaged, as she announced on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

So who is Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael?

Here's everything we know about the man Bynes is planning to marry.

1. Paul Michael proposed to Amanda Bynes on Valentine's Day.

Without ever previously mentioning that she was romantically involved with anyone, Bynes took to Instagram last week to show off her new engagement ring (and a new face tattoo!) in a photo that featured not only her ring but also a man's hand that featured a ring of his own.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," she wrote, without any other explanation. Seems like she had a pretty eventful Valentine's Day, indeed.

2. He appeared on Bynes' Instagram.

Fans had no idea who Bynes could be engaged to until she chose to share a selfie with her new fiancé just one day after announcing her engagement. She captioned the photo simply, writing, "lover."

Another photo with the man in question appeared on her account on Sunday — this time, another selfie, but without a caption (or any identifying information, unfortunately).

Until now, Bynes' Instagram (which has only been active since September 2019) has been filled with selfies, and it's rare that she mentions or features anyone else. In fact, this is the first time any man has appeared on her Instagram, so if fans are feeling a little confused by this engagement, that's probably why — it seems like this is the first time she's revealed she's even been seeing anyone.

3. Michael met Bynes' at an AA meeting.

According to sources close to Bynes, this engagement is real, though she and the man — whose name is reportedly Paul Michael — have only known each other for a matter of months after they met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

All that we know about Michael at this point is that he is in his 20s and that the happy couple has filled her family in on the big news (as well as the rest of the world, thanks to social media).

4. Michael and Bynes have an on-and-off relationship.

There have been reports that have suggested the pair had split after three weeks of being engaged as Bynes deleted all evidence of her once-fiancé from her Instagram. The reason for their supposed split isn't clear but a source says, "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship."

But now they are back together.

As reported by US Weekly, Bynes recently posted an Instagram photo revealing that she is "still engaged to tha love of my life Paul. Hope you're all staying safe."

5. There were rumors that the couple was expecting.

After their Valentine's Day engagement and their sudden split on March 8 and reunion, Bynes announced that they were expecting their first child on Instagram on March 17.

He also posted a picture and a pregnancy announcement on his own Instagram page with the caption "Baby in the making."

Bynes' attorney told US Weekly on May 4, 2020 that the actress is not pregnant.

So, for now, the Bynes' pregnancy has been debunked.

Back in 2018, Bynes made headlines when her Paper Magazine cover interview came out, where she opened up about her tumultuous years since her success on Nickelodeon and in teen comedies. At the time, she seemed really optimistic about her future, but then after her graduation from FIDM, she seemed to disappear all over again. She said that she wanted to try her hand at acting again, "with excitement and hope for the best," but that comeback never seemed to materialize.

"I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here," she said.

One thing standing in Bynes' way of marrying the man she calls the love of her life? Her conservatorship. In August 2018, the conservatorship was renewed until at least August 2020, which means she will likely need permission to make a legal decision like marriage.

Hopefully, Bynes will share more about her new fiancé, but for now, he seems like mostly a mystery — just like Bynes herself is these days.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally posted on March 9, 2020 and was updated with the latest information.