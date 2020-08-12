Who Is Angela Simmons’ Boyfriend, Daniel Jacobs?

Meet Daniel Jacobs!

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons recently confirmed her romance with new beau Daniel Jacobs in a cute Instagram post on August 9. The 32-year-old model and actress joins the growing list of celebs who’ve found love during — dare we say — unprecedented times amid the nationwide quarantine, and she has no problem showing off her hunky new lover to the world.

Who is Angela Simmon's boyfriend, Daniel Jacobs?

1. Who is Daniel Jacobs? He’s a professional boxer.

Daniel Jacobs is a successful American boxer and a two-time middleweight world champion. In August of 2018, he was ranked as the third best middleweight boxer in the world, which is a seriously impressive title to hold.

One scroll through Daniel Jacobs’ Instagram will show you how much love he has for the sport. He often does meet-and-greets with fans, and has an incredibly humble attitude when it comes to meeting his biggest supporters.

“So much love from the land down under . I’m super grateful to have fans and supporters all over the world,” he wrote in an Instagram caption on February 7. “Thanks to my great friend Lincoln for hosting a meet and greet in his incredible facility where we was [sic] able to connect with the youth and inspiring boxers.”

2. Daniel Jacobs is a cancer survivor.

In 2011, Daniel’s career was put on hold after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. After taking nearly two years off of boxing, the 33-year-old boxing champ made a full recovery. He knows how hard going through a life-altering diagnosis is, so Daniel often makes appearances at hospitals to inspire people — kids, particularly — who are going through the same thing.

“As a survivor I know how important moments like this can truly be,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying pictures of his visit to a children’s hospital. “Thanks to everyone who made this possible I’m grateful to put a smile on these beautiful souls faces [heart emoji].”

3. Daniel Jacobs appears to be Angela’s first serious relationship in two years.

Tragedy struck Angela Simmons’ life in 2018 after her former fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was shot and killed in Atlanta on November 3. The pair got engaged in 2016 but ended their relationship in 2017. Angela and Sutton have a 3-year-old son, Sutton Joseph, who was just a baby at the time of his tragic passing.

4. Daniel Jacobs is an outdoor enthusiast.

From the looks of it, Daniel Jacobs loves being in the great outdoors. On his Instagram, Daniel posts tons of pics of himself hiking, exploring, and generally, just doing anything active.

Although, none of this should come as a surprise, seeing as he’s a professional athlete!

5. Daniel Jacobs is a father.

Daniel Jacobs has an 11-year-old son, Nathaniel, who he shares with his ex, makeup artist Natalie Stevens.

Daniel clearly loves being a father, as he posts pics and videos of Nathaniel all the time on his Instagram account. He even captioned one photo, “Every day is National Son Day to me.”

Everybody all together now: awww!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.