Who Is Bow Wow's Ex-Girlfriend? Kiyomi Leslie Now Doing Adult Videos And Starring In 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta'

Now that's a career change.

On Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, rapper Bow Wow and his relationship with girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie often took center stage. Their drama-filled coupling was one that viewers were constantly tuning in to see.

However, their tumultuous pairing eventually came to an end when they broke up and both moved on to new relationships. But the rapper and Leslie went through a lot together in their relationship, including a pregnancy, which sadly ended in miscarriage.

And, now, Leslie will continue her reality show career as she's been named one of the newest additions to the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta cast.

Who is Bow Wow's ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie?

Let's take a look back at her relationship with Bow Wow, what led to their breakup, and her new career that's quite controversial.

Who is Kiyomi Leslie? She's from North Carolina.

Leslie is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She attended Wakefield High School and lives in Atlanta now. She also has quite a following on Instagram, with over 800,000 fans.

Leslie's father is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Leslie's father has been in prison for more than 20 years. He's serving a life sentence for possession of and intent to sell cocaine.

In a 2017 interview, Kiyomi said, “I don’t believe the justice system is fair. Neither does he. He’s been trying to make an appeal. He didn’t want to give up the “plug” so they said if you don’t give up any names then you’re going to sit here.”

Her brother David Best is the bodyguard for Washington Wizards' player John Wall. Wall and Best have known each other since high school.

She stood by Bow Wow through cheating accusations.

Leslie never fell for the gossip blogs when they would report that Bow Wow was out in the clubs hitting on other women when she wasn't around. She often took to her Twitter account on multiple occasions to mouth off about her relationship with Bow Wow, and exactly what she thought about the people and media outlets that liked to speculate on their demise.

Bow Wow once called himself her husband.

Bow Wow and Leslie began dating in January 2018 — or around then, at least. January 2018 was the first time the rapper made a reference to her on Instagram.

Then, in March 2018, rumors the couple had married began circulating after Bow Wow called himself her "husband" in an Instagram video. He wrote, “Happy birthday! I love you so much. Pack your bags I’m taking you out the country for a few days. We’ve done so much in so little time. You deserve everything and as your husband ima make sure of that. Baby wait til the world sees your talent. THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU CAN DO. I love you! @kiyomileslie aint nothing i wont do for you. I SWEAR YOU AINT EVER BEEN SPOILED THE WAY IM BOUT TO SPOIL YOU.”

What is the meaning of the name Kiyomi?

Interestingly, the word Kiyomi is Korean slang that is used to refer to a cute person. And considering how beautiful Kiyomi is, it seems fitting.

Bow Wow has said that his daughter is his number one.

In one episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow treated his daughter Shai to a spa day and asked her whether or not she liked his girlfriend. Shai said that she did and Bow Wow told her, "No matter who walks into my life, Shai’s going to always be my #1. But I need my #1 to like the queen. Kiyomi is the queen. Shai-Shai is the princess.”

The rapper and Leslie went through a pregnancy and miscarriage together.

In spring 2018, Leslie got pregnant. However, the pregnancy sadly ended in a miscarriage.

In November 2018, Leslie opened up about her miscarriage in an interview, revealing, “It was stressful for me because I felt like social media had so much to do with it... I was stressed about people assuming things about me. But the doctors told me that wasn’t the case, that’s just what I felt in my heart.”

They were both arrested for battery in 2019.

In February 2019, a video was released of the rapper and Leslie arguing in an elevator. The argument turned physical and led to both of them getting arrested for battery. The mug shots were also released, which showed the injuries that the rapper had reportedly received from Leslie during the fight.

Although Bow Wow claimed that it was Leslie who attacked him, a police spokesperson had commented that, "Both parties did sustain visible minor injuries. Officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery."

Leslie has claimed that Bow Wow caused her miscarriage.

After the arrest, Leslie came out with claims that it was due to Bow Wow's abuse that she lost her baby, and also revealed that the rapper's family knew about it. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Bet he won't tell y'all the police been called out more than that one occasion and his family lied & covered for him that time. He beat me while I was pregnant. Punched me in my stomach & all... lost my baby and still covered for the weak a*s n*a."

Leslie also revealed that the rapper's mother often covered up for him. She claims, "His weak a*s momma called me sounding all concerned that her son beat me... TERESA KNEW her son beat me numerous times and still got on national television to lie... YOU LUCKY MY MOMMA RAISED ME TO RESPECT WOMEN BECAUSE WHEEEEEW ! Trashhhhh."

However, Leslie isn't the only one to come forward with these claims. Reality star Erica Mena backed up Leslie's claims by saying that the rapper also allegedly abused another ex-girlfriend, singer Ciara. Mena wrote in reply to Leslie, “I’m the tough girl so my story was never the truth but y’all see how round 4 played out. He broke Ciara finger years ago, so this been going on.”

Ciara herself, however, has never commented on whether or not these claims are true. The rapper had a relationship with Mena, too, in which she claimed he also abused her.

Now, Leslie has reportedly become an adult video star.

Recently, it was revealed that Leslie is now an adult video star. She created a page on the adult website, Onlyfans.com. Her page may have appeared on the website a few months ago. In February 2020, a video taken from her page on the site surfaced online.

Leslie is the newest star in the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

In March 2020, the show's ninth season began, with the most recent addition to its star cast being announced as none other than Leslie.

Fans of the rapper and model will have to tune in to the new season of the series airing on VH1 at 8pm Eastern on Mondays to find out what drama Leslie will bring to the show.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.