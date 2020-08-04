Who Is Mark Bontempo? Details About Jojo Siwa's New Boyfriend

Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock
Jojo Siwa
Editor
Entertainment And News
August 4, 2020

They certainly are cute together!

After months and months of speculation, Disney star Jojo Siwa finally introduced her boyfriend, Mark Bontempo, to her fans (and the rest of the world). So, who exactly is Jojo Siwa's boyfriend?

RELATED: What Is TikTok? New Details About The App Taking Over The Internet

1. Mark Bontempo is a rising TikTok star.

Mark has over 150,000 followers on TikTok, which, in comparison to Jojo, seems like a small following. However, Mark only has two videos uploaded on his profile, and after Jojo Siwa’s surprise announcement about their relationship, his following will most likely continue to increase, as fans want to know more about their relationship.

@itsjojosiwa

Meet Mark:) @mark.bontempo

♬ Famous (I'm the One) - Mozzy & IAMSU!

Jojo Siwa confirmed their relationship in the most Gen Z way possible: on the social media platform. The former Dance Moms star uploaded a video to her TikTok channel in which she and mark wore each other’s clothes and danced to Mozzy’s “Famous (I’m the One).” She captioned the video, “Meet Mark :),” which obviously threw fans into a tailspin.

2. He’s the little brother of another TikTok star, Madison Bontempo.

If Mark’s last name sounds familiar, it’s because it is! He is the younger brother of YouTube and TikTok star Madison Bontempo, who is famous for her YouTube videos that give an insight to her family life. 

3. He plays guitar. 

Not only does Mark show off his wicked dance moves on TikTok, he also plays guitar and sings. Mark even has an entire instagram account dedicated to his music, and he’s actually really talented.

RELATED: 30 Best TikTok Songs To Dance To

4. He may have been dating Jojo Siwa for longer than previously thought.

Although Jojo Siwa just confirmed that she and Mark Bontempo were an item in August of 2020, fans speculated that the pair have been together for much longer based on a few of Jojo’s interviews and podcast episodes from earlier this year.

TRENDING NOW on YourTango

Is Taylor Swift Pregnant? Fans Have Theories Based On 'Folklore' Lyrics
Which Zodiac Sign Is The Prettiest?
You Can Find Out If Someone's A Narcissist By Asking One Question
How To Manifest Anything You Want, According To TikTok
@mark.bontempo

##duet with @createchaosgossip @itsjojosiwa if it’s not me you have some explaining to do ##nationalgirlfriendday

♬ News Update - Parry Music

During an episode of her mother’s podcast, Success with Jess, the 17-year-old dancer and actress opened up about keeping certain aspects of her life private — including her relationship.

"Do I have any secrets? Yes. Actually the other day I was priding myself on how honest I am with the world and how I have no secrets,” she admitted.  “And then I was like, 'Um, but what about a few of my things?' A couple of secrets…” to which her mom asked, “Your boyfriend?”

Jojo then said, "He's amazing and I couldn't have imagined anyone better.”

5. He’s a huge family guy.

Although Mark doesn’t post on his Instagram account nearly as often as Jojo Siwa does, the rising social media star clearly loves his friends and family, as most of his pics are of them. 

He’s an uncle to his sister Madison’s 4-year-old identical twins, Tatum and Oakley Fisher, as well as their youngest daughter, Halston. He will soon be an uncle to another nephew, Oliver Rhett Fisher, who is arriving in August. 

Mark has another sister, Marissa, who has two boys, Milo and Henry. He also has another sister, MacKenzie, and a brother. 

RELATED: How To Manifest Anything You Want, According To TikTok

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter

Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.

Author
Editor