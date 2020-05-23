30 Best TikTok Songs To Dance To

Grab your ring lights and bust out your best moves!

Nowadays it seems like you can't visit any website or social media app without seeing that one particular ad. You know, the one where a bunch of teenagers are dancing to some of our favorite songs in front of their phones?

That's right, I'm talking about TikTok — and all the TikTok songs people love to make up new dances to during quarantine.

Fresh out of its creator's hands, TikTok has accumulated more than 100 million users according to a report made in October 2019. This video app has become one of the most frequently used in the social media world.

One observation you can make from this app is there are a lot of teenagers using it... and I mean a lot. In the United States alone, Gen Z makes up 26% of the app's active users. That's a lot of youngin's dancing and creating skits online!

When I first heard about TikTok, I immediately thought of Vine, the 6-7 second video app that was the king of short videos that went insanely viral.

The difference between Vine and TikTok, though, is on Vine, a lot of creators would create short skits, or even show us some fancy magic tricks. But from my own experience using the app, TikTok is flooded with a lot of dancing to short clips of music.

But that's not all it has to offer! Lots of people are showing off their culinary skills, recreating scenes from tv shows and movies, and so much more.

Being able to record a video for more than a few seconds has given these new creators the ability to showcase their talents and creativity. But what sets some of these videos apart from the rest we see?

The music, of course! How could anyone possibly resist the hits these kids are posting? From original TikTok songs users are making to top-of-the-Billboard hits from Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa, these videos have become engraved in many of our minds (and nightmares, depending on how you feel about it).

So, you want to become a master of this app? Here's a list of the best TikTok songs to dance to:

1. "Boss" — Doja Cat

You will definitely feel like a boss after jamming out to this!

2. "Supalonely" — BENEE ft. Gus Dapperton

Hopefully, you've got someone to listen to this with.

3. "Roses"— SAINt JHN

Roses are red...

4. "Broken Love"— Gianluca Dimeo

The perfect sad song does exist!

5. "death bed (coffee for your head)"— Pwfu

A soft, sweet lullaby to sway to.

6. "Savage"— Megan Thee Stallion

Are you a savage!? This will help you out.

7. "Toosie Slide"— Drake

Everyone say, "thank you, Drake!" for this new bop.

8. "Surfaces"— Sunday Best

Feelin' blessed never stressed!

9. "Wrong Love"— Alawn & Dyson

Get rid of that estranged love and drive off into the sunset with this hit.

10. "Lose Control"— Meduza, Becky Hill, Goodboys

Will you be the one to call when I lose control?

11. "Skechers"— DripReport

"Idk, all I remember was that she was wearing sketchers!"

12. "Vibe"— Cookiee Kawaii

You ain't ready for this work!

13. "Don't Start Now"— Dua Lipa

If you don't want to see me...

14. "Make It Better"— Rave Radio ft. Go Comet!

This is the perfect beach vibe!

15. "Candy"— Doja Cat

Grab a lollipop and groove the night away.

16. "The Box"— Roddy Ricch

EEE ERR

17. "Roxanne"— Arizona Zervas

A new upbeat version of the punk rock & roll classic.

18. "WOAH"— KRYPTO9095 ft. D3MSTREET

Your kids will love this!

19. "Ride It"— Regard

Late-night drive vibes.

20. "Syncopate"— Gianluca Dimeo

The way your body syncopates, your body's amazing!

21. "Make You Mine (Put Your Hand in Mine)"— PUBLIC

Will you be mine?

22. "Blueberry Faygo"— Lil Mosey

The perfect TikTok song for your teenager to dance in the mirror to.

23. "Blinding Lights"— The Weeknd

How could anyone resist this?

24. "Say So"— Doja Cat

Why don't you say so!?

25. "Bored In The House"— Tyga x Curtis Roach

A quarantine classic.

26. "Falling"— Trevor Daniel

Commencing "sad girl hours".

27. "Lottery (Renegade)"— K Camp

If you haven't heard this, you probably live under a rock.

28. "Princesses Don't Cry"— CARYS

You saw the title, now wipe those tears away.

29. "Stay"— Hanne Leland

I just want you to stay!

30. "SUGAR"— BROCKHAMPTON

Spendin' all my nights alone waiting for you to call me.

