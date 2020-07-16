What Is Michelle Obama's Podcast About? New Details About The Former First Lady's Latest Project

Is there anything Michelle Obama can't do?

The former First Lady announced the launch of her latest endeavor — a new podcast called The Michelle Obama Podcast — which will debut on July 29, 2020.

What is Michelle Obama’s podcast about?

According to Michelle Obama’s official Spotify page, “The Michelle Obama Podcast features the former First Lady diving deep into conversations with loved ones — family, friends, and colleagues — on the relationships in our lives that make us who we are.” The podcast will also explore topics “ranging from sibling relationships and raising children to girlfriends, women’s health, mentorship, and marriage.”

Last year, Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, announced that they would be partnering with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the streaming service.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” the former First Lady said in a statement on Spotify’s newsroom page. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Who will be guests on Michelle Obama’s podcast?

So far, the guests that Michelle Obama will have on her podcast include Conan O’Brien, Craig Robinson, Valerie Jarret, Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone.

Will Barack Obama be on Michelle Obama’s podcast?

While it has not been confirmed if Barack Obama or their daughters Malia and Sasha will be guests on the show, we can all hope that Michelle’s family will appear on her podcast at some point. Fingers crossed!

Where can you listen to Michelle Obama’s podcast?

Michelle Obama’s podcast will be available for streaming only on Spotify starting July 29. The best-selling author seems eager for her show to launch and can’t wait to get the conversation started. “What I love about these conversations is that they're topics and issues that we're all dealing with, no matter what's going on,” she said in a short video. “Whether that's a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race. My hope is that this podcast can be a place for us to sort through the questions that we're all trying to answer.”

What other projects has Michelle Obama been working on?

Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming, hit Netflix earlier this year in May. The documentary, which was directed by Nadia Hallgren, follows Michelle Obama as she travels through over thirty cities during her Becoming book tour and offers an inside look at her life and the experiences she had while touring.

In an Instagram post promoting the inspiring documentary, Michelle wrote, “Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

