Work work work work work...on a new album, please?

Fans have been wondering for quite some time now when Rihanna’s new album is coming out. After all, it’s been years since the “Rude Boy” songstress has released new music, and it seems like everyone and their mothers are all wondering the same thing: where is Rihanna’s ninth studio album?

Pisces: Sending love!!

Also Pisces: But where am I sending it actually, like what is the world, is there another dimension, what ever happened to Rihanna's new album — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) June 7, 2020

When is Rihanna releasing her new album?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Fenty founder gave an update on her long-awaited ninth album and if she’s been working on new music while in quarantine.

"I am always working on music,” Rihanna admitted. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she added. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

The 32-year-old singer also told Access that her fans should expect new music sooner than they think.

What will Rihanna’s new album sound like?

In an interview with Vogue, the November 2019 cover star talked about what her ninth studio album, which fans have dubbed #R9, will sound like.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks,” she revealed.

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves,” she added. “It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work."

How long has it been since Rihanna released an album?

It’s been nearly four years since Rihanna released her eighth studio album, Anti. However, that doesn’t mean the Ocean’s 8 actress hasn’t been busy!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Rihanna has been working hard on her Fenty Beauty line, and recently launched Fenty Skin, which fans are equally excited about.

What are fans saying about Rihanna’s long-awaited album?

It’s no secret that fans have been pressuring Rihanna to release new music for a long time now, and many are actually pretty annoyed that Rihanna is choosing to work on her skin care line rather than release new music.

Everyone: we need a new album

Rihanna: I made a cleanser — f (@tamtoom_) July 28, 2020

“Rihanna will come up with the Fenty Care Act before she releases new music,” one disgruntled fan tweeted, while another wrote, “Rihanna, I think a new album would give us all clear skin.”

Rihanna, I think a new album would give us all clear skin — (@mplx0P) July 28, 2020

However, some fans are coming to the singer’s defense. One Twitter user wrote, “If you are someone hating on @rihanna for not having a new album, you are lame," and reminded her fans that she created an "empire filled with diversity and inclusion. You could never.”

If there's one takeaway from the "where is Rihanna's new album" fiasco, it's this: be patient, Rihanna fans. And in the meantime, stock up on some Fenty products.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.