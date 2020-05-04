Inside Jay-Z And Rihanna's Falling Out: What Really Happened Behind The Scenes?

We might finally find out all the dirt after all these years.

It's been a long time since we've heard an update on the supposed feud between Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé — we're talking years, y'all — but now, we might finally find out everything that went on behind the scenes.

Because apparently, a new Rihanna documentary is on its way to Amazon, and it could end up spilling all the tea about what went down.

But why did Rihanna and Jay-Z have a falling out to begin with?

Here's what we know about Rihanna's upcoming project, the Jay-Z/Rihanna falling out, and why she's no longer friends with the rapper and former friend.

News of Rihanna's documentary leaked on Twitter.

Rihanna: Volume One

The documentary. Coming soon on Amazon. pic.twitter.com/dkAu6xApaI — Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) May 1, 2020

Rihanna has seemed totally focused on Fenty and other projects for awhile now, but it looks like that documentary is getting ready for release. Last Friday, fan accounts on Twitter shared screenshots from a now-defunct link on production company Film-45's website that announced Rihanna: Volume One was coming soon and would be an "inside look at at the personal and professional life of Rihanna" that was directed by Peter Berg.

The documentary will reportedly include the gritty details about what went down with her and Jay-Z.

As a source close to Rihanna has said, the documentary will make some reveals that are "explosive" and will include her feud with Jay-Z.

"The most interesting part, according to the insider, was Rihanna chronicled alleged problems with her manager at RocNation and Jay Z. In the documentary, Rihanna suggests that Jay Z went behind her back and leaked her album Anti prematurely, to help prop up his wife Beyoncé's Formation."

Rihanna supposedly had a falling out with Jay-Z after her album leaked.

Back in January 2016, Rihanna's highly anticipated Anti leaked on TIDAL earlier than it was expected to, which led to Rihanna releasing it herself, offering up free download codes for fans to hear the album without paying for it. Rumor has it that Rihanna thought Jay-Z did so intentionally, and that has reportedly damaged her relationship with him and Beyoncé since.

TIDAL has maintained that the album leak was a system error.

TIDAL's official stance on the leak is that it was accidental. At the time, the director of TIDAL's marketing, Grace Kim, said that it was all due to a "system error."

“Look, we know what happened here, in the sense that unfortunately we still rely on systems, and there was a system error. But I don’t think it hurt it at all," she said.

There have also been reports that Jay-Z may have cheated with Rihanna in the past.

Though these reports have never been confirmed, in a book called Becoming Beyoncé: The Untold Story, author and publicist J. Randy Taraborrelli admitted that during a break that Beyoncé and Jay-Z took from dating in 2005, he planted rumors that Jay-Z had an affair with a then-17 year old Rihanna. He later did publicly reveal that he had been the one to make up the rumors and that there has never been any truth to them, but it's hard to say if they may have had an impact on the friendship the three of them had going forward.

Rihanna's documentary was officially announced last year, but it seems like it's coming sooner than we thought.

In December, news officially broke of Rihanna: Volume One, promising "an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists. With unparalleled access into the singer’s life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the doc offers private insights into Rihanna’s personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love."

So far, a release date has yet to be announced.

