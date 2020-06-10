10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands That Promote Inclusivity — & The Best Foundation From Each

Brands to support now and always!

Celebrating racial diversity and difference should be the priority of every makeup brand. Unfortunately, this is not always the case.

Many of the most popular drugstore and luxury brands lack shade ranges for non-white consumers. These feed into racist ideology and uninclusive beauty standards.

The experience of buying makeup should not be shrouded in discrimination and racism, but for too many people, it is.

Even as more and more mainstream brands begin to offer a wider selection of shade range, the problem of representation still persists. Brands need to do more to make sure that the voices of black business people, makeup artists, and creatives are heard.

Many popular brands were built on white privilege and lack diversity in their staff. The makeup industry (no, every industry) needs to reflect the same diversity we see in our world.

Regardless of your race, supporting black-owned beauty bands and businesses supports this diversity.

So many amazing businesses owned by black people and POC are breaking down the barriers that exclude them from the beauty industry. Even if you have no problem finding your skin’s shade at the makeup counter, buying from black-owned businesses supports the empowerment of minorities.

And aside from all of the moral reasons to buy from these companies, they also just happen to make some of the most incredible foundations on the market!

Here are the 10 best foundation brands that promote diversity.

1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Matte Foundation

Rihanna broke the mold in the mainstream beauty industry with her 40 shade collection that embraces all skin colors. Rihanna is a true symbol of #blackgirlmagic and her brand celebrates that.

This foundation is loved by celebrities, beauty bloggers and makeup artists. It's also one of the most popular foundations on sale at Sephora.

(Sephora, $35)

2. Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Foundation

Pat McGrath is the makeup artist beyond many iconic fashion week looks, and her makeup empire will have you runway ready. She’s often referred to as “the mother of makeup” and is an inspiring force in making space for black women in the beauty industry.

(Sephora, $68)

3. Black Up Matifying Fluid Foundation

This brand is great for people with darker skin tones, as they really prioritize shades that pick up on different undertones rather than having just a couple of options in the darker end of the color spectrum. Be sure to check out their eyeshadow palettes too if you want to create some seriously bold, vibrant looks.

(Sephora, $20.75)

4. Black Radiance Color Perfect Foundation Stick

For affordability and full coverage, this foundation stick has it all. The brand’s motto is “Love Your Shade Of Beauty,” proving inclusivity is at the center of their mission.

If you choose a shade a little darker than your natural skin tone, you could use this as a creme contour stick, too.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Skin by Mented Foundation Stick

A play on the word “pigmented,” this brand prioritizes rich shades for women of color.

This versatile product has buildable coverage and can be used as a foundation, concealer, or contour stick. It’s also completely vegan and cruelty-free.

(Mented Cosmetics, $30)

6. Danessa Myricks Evolution Powder Trio

These powder foundations can be used to set makeup or on their own as a light coverage product for oily skin.

Myricks is a self-taught makeup artist who is passionate about creativity. If you’re a makeup artist, check out some of her other products as she has a fantastic range of pigments and multi-use products.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. IMAN Cosmetics Luxury Concealing Foundation

Iman is probably one of the most iconic models in history, and her brand gives us a little taste of her natural beauty.

Throughout her career, she broke down barriers for women of color who are excluded from the fashion industry. In all her products, diversity is emphasized by offering shade range for every ethnicity.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Range Beauty True Intentions Hydrating Foundation

Not only does this foundation have 18 diverse shades, but it won’t irritate sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Founder Alicia Scott suffers from eczema and created her own brand in response to her frustration toward the lack of options for her skin type in regular drugstores. All of the ingredients work to support your skincare rather than aggravate it.

(Range Beauty, $21)

9. Sacha Cosmetics Kamaflage Concealer

Sacha Cosmetics has a shade range to rave about and a lot of colors are often sold out.

This creamy concealer can be used to cover even the most stubborn of pimples or pigmentation problems. It could also be used as an extra-full coverage foundation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. Laws Of Nature Foxy Finish Mineral Creme Foundation

Non-toxic makeup is good for your skin and the environment, but these products are much harder to come by than you might realize.

This foundation is free of parabens and is rich in vitamin E to promote a more youthful-looking glow. Founder Jasmine Rose set up the company after discovering the links between toxic ingredients in makeup and cancer in women.

(Laws Of Nature, $28.50)

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.

