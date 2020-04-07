The Secret Meaning Behind Rihanna And Drake's Matching Tattoos

Adorable.

Were you as obsessed with the love affair between Rihanna and Drake as we were?

After Rihanna's crazy and violent relationship with Chris Brown, we were all sorts of happy for RiRi when she met Drake, especially since we know Drake has been in love with Rihanna since he was 22, right? He said so himself at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. If you missed it, here's the video:

Tell me that you can't just see the love in their eyes? Fans have already made a name for them: AubRih (Aubrey is Drake's first name, and of course, Rihanna).

Their love story has been kind of shaky in the past, with Drake stating that he felt used by Rihanna, that he was in love with her when she wasn't, and that it was just poor timing on both their parts.

Though things have ended between the two, at one point between the couple it was a truly fairytale romance, which led them at the time to solidify their love the only way two people could: With matching tattoos.

At the time, Rihanna had a celebrity tattoo artist, New York's own Bang Bang, flown to Drake's Miami concert for a private tattoo session.

As always, Rihanna continues to be nothing but sexy, revealing her new ankle/foot tattoo in gorgeous, strappy shoes.

So, what is the tattoo of, you ask? A shark. But it's not just a shark; it's a camo shark, the same shark she's been seen carrying around since Drake bought her one at Ripley's Museum.

Bang Bang posted a photo on his Instagram of Rihanna's ink:

Camo shark for my dear friend @badgalriri Also... I just found out you can zoom on IG- enjoy :) A photo posted by Bang Bang (@bangbangnyc) on Sep 1, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

At the same time, another shark was spotted close by, on the arm of Drake! It was a new tattoo for him — and and a shark at that — could it be a matching couple tattoo? At the time, we thought so! How else can you show commitment unless you're getting permanent ink etched into your skin?

Do you see it? Right under the praying hands, you can just make out the same camo shark! And now you know the story of Drake and Rihanna's matching tattoos. Le sigh ... never say never!