The 1996 unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey and 2005 unsolved disappearance of Natalee Holloway still haunt the world today. Although the tragic cases are nearly a decade apart, the connection between the girls now have people doing a double take.

The parents of both girls have lived through truly unimaginable experiences, and JonBenét Ramsey’s dad, John Ramsey, and Natalee Holloway’s mom, Beth Holloway Twitty, may have found solace in one another after tragedy struck their lives.

Ever since theories about Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell's possible involvement in both cases started making the rounds, internet sleuths are revisiting John Ramsey and Beth Holloway's alleged relationship.

Did JonBenét Ramsey’s dad date Natalee Holloway’s mom?

According to a 2007 People article, the pair were spotted kissing and holding hands in Holloway’s hometown in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Ramsey lived in Michigan at the time.

They were also reportedly spotted going to art galleries and eating at restaurants together, fueling rumors that the pair were in a committed relationship.

However, in a statement made to Denver’s Channel 9 News as reported by the Denver Post, Ramsey set the record straight about his and Beth Holloway’s alleged relationship.

“The tabloid rumors are totally exaggerated,” he stated. “I have great respect for Beth and how she’s handled her terrible situation. We’ve developed a friendship of respect and admiration.”

How did JonBenét Ramsey’s dad and Natalee Holloway’s mom meet?

In Touch Weekly reported that the couple allegedly met at a fundraiser held in Colorado — where the Ramsey family once resided — in December of 2006. John Ramsey’s lawyer at the time, Lin Wood, told Daily News at the time that the pair were “just friends” connected by tragedy and loss.

“They share common interests and concerns related to their children, particularly with respect to the actions of law enforcement and the media in response to those tragic losses,” Wood said.

Why was their alleged relationship questionable?

Here’s where it gets interesting. Some people believe that both the JonBenét Ramsey case and Natalee Holloway case are allegedly connected to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend and longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell, was represented by the SAME law firm as John Ramsey:

Haddon, Morgan & Foreman, P.C.

Now, why would a British Socialite be represented by a Denver firm?



There’s a photo of JonBenét Ramsey that shows a woman with a strikingly similar hairstyle and profile in the background, which many people speculate is Ghislaine Maxwell; however, it has not been proven that Ghislaine Maxwell is the woman in the picture.

Both John Ramsey and Ghislaine Maxwell were represented by the Denver law firm Haddon, Morgan, and Foreman at one point. While that makes sense for Ramsey, who lived in Colorado at the time, it doesn’t really make sense for Maxwell, who was living in New York at the time of the JonBenet Ramsey murder.

And while Natalee Holloway has legally been declared dead since 2012, her remains have yet to be found. Many people believe that Joran van der Sloot, who is the prime suspect in the Natalee Holloway case, is responsible for her murder.

However, some theories suggest that Natlee Holloway’s disappearance is connected to a sex trafficker in the Bahamas. Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island sits off the coast of St. James in the Caribbean, and other islands in the Caribbean include Aruba, which is where Natalee Holloway was last seen, thus why some people believe that Natalee and JonBenét's cases may be connected, and why John and Beth's relationship is questionable.

