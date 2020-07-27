Details About Rebel Wilson’s Weight Loss & Exercise Program & What She Looks Like Now

She looks amazing!

Rebel Wilson has some serious weight loss and health goals for 2020, and from the looks of the Pitch Perfect star’s Instagram, she is absolutely crushing her health and wellness journey.

After reportedly visiting ViyaMayr, a detox and wellness center in Austria, late last year, a source told People that the 40-year-old Bridesmaids star became hooked on the Mayr Method diet plan and has been following it ever since.

What is the Mayr Method diet?

The Mayr Method diet focuses on eating slowly, only drinking water in between meals (and never with food), consuming the most food at breakfast and less at lunch and dinner, and essentially, just listening to your body.

“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” the same source told People in June.

Meals reportedly consist of high-alkaline foods, like vegetables, fish, and yogurt, and those following the diet plan are reportedly instructed to chew their food slowly — for at least thirty chews — to help the body properly digest the food.

How much weight has Rebel Wilson lost?

While it is unclear how much weight Rebel Wilson has lost by following the Mayr Method diet, she did share her weight loss and health goals with her followers on Instagram.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way,” Rebel, who has been open about her weight in the past, captioned a workout pic.

“What are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys - with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” she continued. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs - but I’m working hard x.”

For reference, 75-kilograms is about 165-pounds.

What is Rebel Wilson’s workout routine?

Not only did Rebel completely revamp her diet, she’s been working out like crazy, too. The How To Be Single actress works out several times a week, as seen in the videos she posts on her Instagram page.

From the looks of it, she likes to mix up her routine and does a ton of different workouts to keep challenging herself. From boxing, to hiking, and even crossfit-type workouts, it’s clear that Rebel is taking her fitness journey very seriously, and enjoying every minute of it.

“Starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth. Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up!” she captioned a video on July 12.

Keep up the good work, Rebel!

