4 Diet Foods Celebrities Consistently Eat To Lose Weight & Slim Down

Your favorite celebs talk about their favorite diet foods.

Keto diets, master cleanses and juice detoxes are just a few of the many diets you’ve heard of. Think of Beyoncé's major weight loss in the film Dreamgirls that popularized the "Master Cleanse," or Miranda Kerr’s famous fruit/veggie juice detox.

Celebrities have a major influence on most of the popular diet trends we see today. Unfortunately, though, these diets were never curated to help people learn how to lose weight permanently. And celebrity weight loss tips aren't as easy to follow through with when you don't have access to a personal trainer or private chef!

Why are fad diets so popular if they don't work? ​These fad diets usually become popular for two major reasons:

Celebrities endorse them (Who wouldn’t want Beyoncé or Miranda Kerr’s body?!) The idea of drinking a magical concoction with lemon juice and kale feels like an easier way to lose weight super fast than putting in the work to exercise

The problem with these diets is that they were never meant to keep weight off, and many diet plans can even cause harm by depriving your body of the nutrients it needs to properly function.

The truth is, the only way to lose weight and keep it off is to exercise and adopt a healthy diet.

A lot of celebrities have even admitted to cheating on their famous diets by eating nutrient-rich food on the side. Juicing and Keto meals are great for weight lost in addition to foods like fruits, vegetables, lean meat, fish, and healthy carbs.

Think of fat as extra energy that your body has stored and is waiting for you to use. Try to eat foods that help you burn all that energy off. It is important to giving your body what it needs to help you stay active and alert.

Any type of nutrient deprivation can cause sluggishness, dizziness, nausea, and will ultimately cause binging. This can even lead to you developing an eating disorder.

Remember: the key to losing weight is to change your lifestyle, which means changing the way you look at food.

Here are 4 diet foods celebrities swear by to either maintain weight or lose it. Use these celebrity weight loss tips and suggestions to tailor your own plan that works to keep the weight off.

1. Bella Hadid swears by chicken and whole grain rice.

Bella Hadid is no stranger to clean eating and intense workouts. Raised by Yolanda Hadid, Bella maintains a healthy lifestyle with vigorous workouts, along with a healthy, balanced diet.

She told Vogue Paris, "After the [workout] session I eat something full of protein like chicken and wholegrain rice. It's ideal to strengthen the muscle mass and to increase the effects of the sessions."

2. Hailey Bieber eats a steady diet of eggs, salad, and fish.

Hailey Baldwin, now also known as Hailey Bieber, is known for her strong social media following and model-esque physique. The model told Elle Magazine how she stays Fashion Week fit.

"On a regular day, breakfast is usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie... Lunch is usually salad, fish, grilled veggies, or maybe a sandwich. I don’t really eat a lot of gluten so I’m trying to be particular. I love a good kale Caesar salad [but with] no croutons. That’s usually one thing I leave out,” she said.

3. Lady Gaga's diet includes shrimp with quinoa and black beans.

With a body like Gaga's, millions of people wonder how the Oscar winning singer and song writer stays in such great shape. Lady Gaga's personal chef, Bo O'Connor, revealed in an interview with Self a description of the singer's typical dinner.

"Something like quinoa with black beans, grilled shrimp, beautiful veggies. We want it to be healthy, tasty, filling, nutritious, and full of fiber. If Gaga gets really hungry, I carry little packs of almond butter, and that prevents us from grabbing something from like, a gas station.

[I'll] combine that almond butter with other things. Scandinavian crackers, full of fiber, may not be the most tasty on their own, but if you throw them together with the almond butter and some banana, you have something that’s filling and satisfying," he shared.

4. Rihanna eats eggs whites with hot lemon water.

This Bajan star credits her killer body to a quick simple meal plan.

The fashion designer and beauty mogul told Fabulous Magazine, "I have egg whites and pineapple for breakfast with hot water and lemon. For lunch I have fish and potatoes. I hate vegetables but I make myself eat them. For dinner I have fish again."

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, pop culture and relationship topics.