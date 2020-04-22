15 Best Detox Teas To Cleanse Your Entire Body

Get rid of bloat.

We use tea to warm up on a cold day, to feel better when we’re under the weather, or even as an alternative for morning coffee. But tea is capable of so much more than that.

Detox tea is most often herbal tea that can help remove unhealthy substances and give us a body cleanse.

Some of these tea blends are based on ancient world medicine, and they are incredibly healthy. They can be used for liver detox, weight loss, laxatives, or even to de-bloat after eating too much or drinking a lot of alcohol.

If a miracle tonic exists, it just may be tea! And we've got the best detox teas for you.

1. Twinings of London Lemon & Ginger Herbal Tea

This expertly blended herbal tea is made with ginger root and lemon, invigorating you anytime you drink it. It's made without artificial flavors, and is great for de-bloating.

2. The Republic of Tea Get Clean Detox Tea

Republic of Tea's Get Clean blend is good for you, but it tastes like a delicious dessert tea, with notes of natural vanilla and almond flavors. This tea is perfect to detox the liver, and includes organic rooibos, milk thistle seed, Indian sarsaparilla root, dandelion root, chicory root, burdock root, and red clover.

3. Traditional Medicinals EveryDay Detox Tea

This tea is available in EveryDay Detox and in Lemon EveryDay Detox, and is also pretty darn tasty. Consider keeping it on hand for after those epic nights to calm your body and soul before bed.

4. Magic Teafit Organic Detox Tea

With this tea, you’ll feel more energized, get a metabolism boost, a soothed digestive system, and a better night’s sleep. You can flush out toxins and cleanse your body with delicious ingredients, including organic dandelion root, organic rosemary leaf, organic lemongrass leaf, and organic ginger root.

5. Baahtcha Tea Organic Green Tea Matcha Powder

This tea is made of matcha tea from the mountains of China, and is great for increasing energy, boosting metabolism and improving the immune system. It’s packed with antioxidants and contains chlorophyll, which is also known to detoxify skin.

6. Capital Teas Detox Tea

This tea is perfect to detox your digestive system after eating or drinking too much. With ingredients like organic green tea, organic lemongrass, and organic peppermint, it also boosts your energy and stimulates you.

7. Rishi Tea Turmeric Ginger Herbal Tea

This tea has turmeric powder, bits of licorice root, ginger root, orange peel, lemongrass, and lemon essential oil, making it a powerhouse that also has a pretty exotic flavor.

8. Prunelax Pukka Detox Tea

This caffeine-free organic blend of aniseed/Chinese star anise, fennel seed, and cardamom seed, licorice root, coriander seed and celery seed actually tastes a bit like a cocktail but will undo the damage from having too many drinks at dinner.

9. Yogi DeTox

Yogi is one of the easiest teas to find at your local grocery or health food store, and it comes in so many varieties. DeTox helps cleanse the liver and kidneys, but there are different kinds of teas in their line, so find the one that is right for you!

10. Hey Girl Detox Tea Cleanse Blend

This tea is great when you feel bloated, to maintain a regular digestive health, feeling bloated, or when you have your period. It’s made with Senna leaf, honey bush, lemongrass, Alfalfa leaf, orange peel, and grapefruit peel.

11. BaeTea 28-Day Teatox Gentle Detox Tea

BaeTea is a blend of pomegranate, ginger root, matcha green tea, garcinia cambogia extract, rooibos leaf, green tea leaf, guarana seed, oolong wu yi leaf, lemon juice, sea salt, citric acid, stevia, and natural flavors, for endless health benefits and a pretty sweet name.

12. Kiss Me Organics Dandelion Root Tea Detox Tea

Dandelion is in this tea, and is a common ingredient in a lot of detox products. The tea also has Ceylon cinnamon and hibiscus, good for stabilizing blood pressure. That’s ideal if you are going through a high stress time.

13. Gaia Herbs Cleanse & Detox Herbal Dietary Tea

This tea includes orthosiphon leaf, licorice root, fennel fruit, and artichoke leaf, all known to help with the body's detoxification process, but this tea is especially great to detox that liver.

14. ZeroTea 14-Day Detox Tea

This tea helps boost metabolism, stimulates your body’s ability to process fats, and purifies toxins. It’s made with Senna leaf, a natural laxative, and is gentle in promoting good gut bacteria.

15. Kusmi Detox Tea

This tea blends green tea with maté and lemongrass, making it pretty delicious and refreshing, whether you drink it hot or iced. It also comes in a cute tin, making it a great gift.

