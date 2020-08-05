65 Funny Alexa Questions To Ask When You're In The House Bored

Alexa, get me out of this house!

Are you tired of being at home? Tired of staring at the same four walls you’ve been looking at for the past four months? Same.

The pandemic has caused massive disruptions in our everyday lives. Not only did we all have to spend most of our time indoors, but our favorite outdoor activities were canceled!

We don’t have $5 Ticket Tuesdays at the movie theaters anymore. We can’t go to the gym and let off some steam after being in a two-hour virtual meeting with our co-workers.

What more is there to do anymore!? Well, if you have any Amazon electronics laying around, you probably also have built-in Alexa.

Who’s Alexa?! Only the greatest invention known to our modern-day world!

Amazon Alexa, or Alexa for short, is a built-in virtual assistant usually spoken through Echo Dot speakers. Alexa can answer any questions you might have, such as what the weather is like or what time a baseball game starts.

What’s even better than these basic features is Alexa can schedule appointments, play music, and also replenish your grocery list if you order food from Amazon Fresh. Technology has massively changed our way of life for the better.

Alexa doesn’t always have to be used for practical everyday activities. If you’re as bored as I’ve been, you can start asking some funny Alexa questions and she’ll give you even more amusing answers!

I’m sure this doesn’t sound like the greatest time to some people, but let me have this moment, please. I’ve rewatched The Office about three times since quarantine has begun. I need this weird fun in my life.

Here are some funny Alexa questions to ask when you’re in the house bored.

Hey, we need to pass the time somehow, right?

1. Alexa, do you want to go on a date?

2. Alexa, when will my misery end?

3. Alexa, when is the world going to end?

4. Alexa, how many stars are in the universe?

5. Alexa, is Batman real?

6. Alexa, can you eat a jar of mayonnaise?

7. Alexa, are you real?

8. Alexa, is Jesus real?

9. Alexa, am I real?

10. Alexa, are we living in a simulation?

11. Alexa, how high can you count?

12. Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

13. Alexa, why is six afraid of seven?

14. Alexa, do you have any pets?

15. Alexa, do you believe in ghosts?

16. Alexa, are you blue?

17. Alexa, I like big butts.

18. Alexa, why did the chicken cross the road?

19. Alexa, how much do you weigh?

20. Alexa, can you give me some money?

21. Alexa, my name is Inigo Montoya.

22. Alexa, who’s better, you or Siri?

23. Alexa, I am your father.

24. Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

25. Alexa, how old are you?

26. Alexa, testing 1, 2, 3.

27. Alexa, what do you want to be when you grow up?

28. Alexa, are we in the Matrix?

29. Alexa, surely you can't be serious?

30. Alexa, where is Chuck Norris?

31. Alexa, do you like pizza?

32. Alexa, give me a kiss.

33. Alexa, make me a sandwich.

35. Alexa, what's your favorite color?

36. Alexa, will you marry me?

37. Alexa, can you tell me a Star Wars joke?

38. Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?

39. Alexa, can you rap?

40. Alexa, who is on first?

41. Alexa, winter is coming.

42. Alexa, what is your quest?

43. Alexa, what did the fox say?

44. Alexa, I’ll be back!”

45. Alexa, why is a raven like a writing desk?

46. Alexa, do you know Hal?

47. Alexa, are you happy?

48. Alexa, Help! I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.

49. Alexa, I’m sick.

50. Alexa, that’s no moon.

51. Alexa, where do you live?

52. Alexa, live long and prosper.

53. Alexa, how much does the Earth weigh?

54. Alexa, do you feel lucky punk?

55. Alexa, how do you know so much about swallows?

56. Alexa, Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.

57. Alexa, were you sleeping?

58. Alexa, are there UFOs?

59. Alexa, execute order 66.

60. Alexa, I want the truth!

61. Alexa, do a barrel roll!

62. Alexa, what do you think about Google?

63. Alexa, welcome!

64. Alexa, who’s the boss?

65. Alexa, what do you think about Google Now?

