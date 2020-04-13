The 20 'Golden Rules' Of Using Technology In A Relationship

Creating boundaries can save you.

Ever sent a salacious text to your boyfriend and then realized it was actually to your boss? Do you know your partner's email password? Are you constantly checking your phone, even when you're on a date?

Even if you've never experienced these tech troubles, it's likely you've encountered the intersection of technology and relationships — and maybe you've wondered how technology affects relationships. That means you may have decided to set some rules for yourself and your partner.

You don't have to bend over backwards to know how to have a healthy relationship. Instead, just follow these 20 dos and don'ts when mixing love with the latest technology.

1. DO plug in your significant other's iPhone or computer in when you see the juice is low.

2. DO share the joke with your spouse if you laugh out loud at something on your Blackberry or phone.

3. DO text and email your spouse with the same care you did when you first started dating.

Grocery lists and forwards don't count as correspondence. Make time to send sweet-nothings to each other over Facebook and email.

4. DO upload new music to your honey's iPod and new books to his/her Kindle.

New tunes and words will be a sweet surprise and will show that you've been thinking of them while they were away.

5. DON'T exchange email passwords with your partner, no matter how good of an idea it seems.

6. DON'T hack into your partner's email or phone.

And definitely don't read the messages, assume they are cheating on you, freak out and post your suspicions on a social network or a web site.

7. DO save cute texts, email and voicemails.

8. DON'T send flirty text messages or emails on your company phone.

That is, unless you want to explain "gr8 morning sex!" to the Director of IT.

9. DO set a time limit for internet surfing while you're hanging out together.

10. DO give technology as a gift, but not for a romantic occasion.

If you need to charge it up, plug it in or program it, it probably doesn't make for a good (read: romantic) anniversary present.

11. DON'T email or browse while talking to on the phone with the other person.

You may think you're a multi-tasking queen (or king), but it's distracting for both of you and it makes it seem like you only half-care about what he's talking about.

12. DON'T bring up important topics in a medium that your partner is uncomfortable with.

As in, don't text him that you're going to miss dinner if he's a bad texter. And don't message him that you're mad at him if he prefers to hear your voice.

13. DO have a discussion with your partner about what technologies are okay for big discussions. Messages can be a great way to talk about emotional topics. For example, since you have time to formulate your thoughts before typing, you're less likely to blurt something out in anger. 14. DO refrain from using emoticons and/or tech lingo if it annoys your partner. 15. DO put away your phone on important occasions. Like when you have a rare date night without the kids. And ask your partner to do the same.

16. DO keep tech snobbery to a minimum.

"Fine, I'll do it, that brick of yours doesn't even have a video camera."

17. DO at least try to figure something out before asking him or her to teach you a second time.

18. DO bring tech to bed.

For recreation only, no work!

19. DO use texting at parties to let your partner know that you want to go.

20. DO make every other tweet about your partner.

Or, Demi Moore.

Alex Alexander is a love and entertainment writer.​