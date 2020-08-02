3 Full Moon In Aquarius Rituals To Do On August 3rd For A Spiritual Awakening

Honor this Moon, and yourself.

It's hard to ignore a Full Moon, especially during the summertime, when we can get out and actually experience the visuals. Still, the Full Moon has an effect on us whether we're dancing in the moonlight or sitting at home.

What we have now, on the night of August 3, 2020, is the Full Moon in Aquarius. That means it's going to be an emotional wallop of a time for all of us.

Aquarius is the sign that rules our emotions, most especially fear, anger and jealousy. As the Moon rises and comes into her power, we humans here down on earth will feel a tad more sensitive, even weepy, than we usually are.

Because this Full Moon in Aquarius rules our calves, ankles, shins, forearms and thyroid, it would be best to avoid doing things like Pilates, or having surgery during this time. Exercise should be limited during this lunar influence.

Here are a few helpful Full Moon rituals you can do — to both honor the Moon and your own self.

1. Ask for blessings.

Because this moon falls on a Monday evening, we can call upon the spirit that functions best on Mondays, and that would be our Haitian friend, Papa Legba — the spirit guide that guards the crossroads.

What you'll need: a couple of shiny pennies, a white candle, a white cloth, and a candy bar. Spread out the white cloth, and set on it the candle, the pennies and the candy bar. Light the candle.

Say the name "Papa Legba" 3 times to summon the spirit. All the spirit to enjoy his offerings while you meditate on the idea of change, renewal and better days.

Ask for Legba's blessings on your future endeavors and passages. Meditate on gratitude, blow out the candle, say thank you, and let your makeshift altar stay "as is" until morning.

2. Let spiritual energy flow through your body.

Let's get physical with this now.

Where it's not recommended to do exercise during this particular lunar transit, it's a good idea to do some stretching, so rather than a ritual of candle magic and heady spiritual thought, sit in lotus position and feel the stretch in your thighs and calves.

While sitting, extend your legs before you — really stretch them out, flexing and softening your ankles. Roll your feet around in their sockets; do it slowly and with intention.

Allow yourself to feel a part of nature. You're no different than the Moon. Your energy is aligned with the energy of the Full Moon.

Let this feeling permeate your physical being. Let the spiritual energy that you create flow through your body; let it flow through your legs. Close your eyes and say the words, "Thank you."

3. Touch the Divine.

With each sign of the zodiac, there's an Archangel that's associated with it. In this case, we can call upon the magic of Archangel Uriel. Uriel is the Angel of deep emotion, and of sensitivity.

Stand in the center of your spiritual space and imagine this glorious Archangel before you.

Once you see him in your mind, ask for his guidance, his strength. Share with him what's been going on in your life, and thank him for his time. Once you get to know Uriel, you will realize that he's always available for ritual practices.

Imagine yourself as Uriel — yes, picture yourself standing in a grand room, tall and strong, winged and magical. These kinds of visualizations will bring you strength and conviction in your daily life.

To imagine yourself as Uriel during the Full Moon in Aquarius is a good way for you to touch the Divine.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.